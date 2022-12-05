Read full article on original website
Related
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Mets poach Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to add to stockpile of stars
The New York Mets continue their strong offseason, reportedly signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. The New York Mets have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They managed to retain stars like closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo on multi-year contracts. However, they did lose ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on a monstrous five-year contract. The Mets made multiple additions to their rotation upon deGrom’s exit, such as 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana.. Now, they have brought in one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.
Latest details make Padres Aaron Judge contract offer even more insane
The Padres were reportedly cooking up an absolutely insane contract offer for Aaron Judge that MLB would never have allowed to go through. You’ve got to hand it to the San Diego Padres, they’re are willing to swing for the fences when it comes to contract offers. They...
Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way
It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors
Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
Boston Red Sox prospects: 2022 Rule 5 additions and subtractions
Additions and subtractions for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 Rule 5 draft. The Rule 5 Draft did not get nearly the attention you would expect, although there was a good reason for that. When the Rule 5 took place this week during Winter Meetings, it just so happened...
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0