Another match, another thriller. Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.

1 DAY AGO