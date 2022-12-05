Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Was Matchday 18 the Craziest Day in FIFA World Cup History?
Matchday 18 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is already one for the history books. In the first day of quarterfinal matchups in Qatar, two nations are going to bed with relief and jubilation while the other two will struggle to keep their eyes shut wishing the outcome had been different.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps came out with unchanged starting XIs from their round of 16 wins. England kept its 4-3-3 shape with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Match Leaves Fans Hysterical on Twitter
Another match, another thriller. Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.
Comments / 0