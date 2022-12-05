Read full article on original website
USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman voting.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Florida football: Gators are the favorites to land Spencer Sanders
Florida football is in the market for a transfer QB this offseason after Jalen Kitna’s dismissal and Anthony Richardson declaring for the NFL Draft. We already talked about some of the Gators’ options at QB in the portal, but now a new name has emerged. Florida is now...
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
Alabama Basketball: Nate Oats’ coaching took down No. 1
For the second time in this young season, Alabama Basketball took down a No. 1 team. This time it came on the No. 1 team’s home floor. The Houston Cougars were not just the ranked No. 1 team, they were clearly college basketball’s best defensive team. Going into...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Alabama Basketball upends top-ranked Houston
Alabama basketball gritted out another win over the number-one team in the country on Saturday afternoon. This time, it traveled into the home arena of the Houston Cougars and left with a 71-65 victory. The Tide fell behind by as much as 15 in the second half, but matched Houston’s...
2023 NFL mock draft: Where will Heisman finalists C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett IV go?
Now that we know who won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, what does the future hold for the three draft-eligible finalists: C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett IV?. With the Heisman Trophy being handed out on Saturday night, three of the award’s finalists could be heading to the NFL after this college football season reaches its conclusion.
Colorado’s Deion Sanders Flips Ex-Notre Dame Commit Dylan Edwards
The new Buffaloes coach landed another big recruit as he attempts to build a program in Boulder.
