ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Serial Murderer Known as the ‘Torso Killer’ Admits to Murdering Five Women ‘to Satisfy His Craven Desires’ in the ’60s and ’70s: DA

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
MINEOLA, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
STAMFORD, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
BronxVoice

NYC Man Beaten with Bat Caught on Video

MANHATTAN - A brazen, bat wielding brute bashed a homeless man’s head in with a baseball bat in full view of NYPD cameras. Police released the dramatic video of the attack. At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD releases new video in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy

NEW YORK -- There is new video in the deadly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The NYPD released footage of the two suspects wanted in Wednesday night's shooting in the Fordham Heights section of the borough. Police say the suspects walked down Morris Avenue and crossed the street. A witness told police they hid behind a parked car and then ambushed two brothers walking on the sidewalk. The suspects were seen running away. The victim died at the hospital. His brother was not hurt.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy