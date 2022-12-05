Serial Murderer Known as the ‘Torso Killer’ Admits to Murdering Five Women ‘to Satisfy His Craven Desires’ in the ’60s and ’70s: DA

Read full article on original website
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
NBC New York
Long Island Mom Pleads for Help Finding Son's Killer, Fast Cash Reward Now on Table
Will a grieving mother's desperate plea crack a cold Long Island murder case? Suffolk County cops plan to give it a try. Marie Rosental lost everything in the town of West Babylon when her 29-year-old son Danie Philistin was shot and killed in July 2021. “He was everything to me,...
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
darientimes.com
'He's going to kill me,' Milford homicide victim in ax attack warned weeks before death, documents show
MILFORD — Police say a woman died in a suspected ax attack at a local condo complex Tuesday night weeks after court records show she wrote in a court filing that she was scared the man charged in her homicide was going to kill her. In a Nov. 17...
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
3 hospitalized, including teen, after shooting in the Bronx, suspect at-large
Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police. The victims were hit outside the Bronx Gourmet Deli and Happy Convenience Store on the corner of East 180th Street.
News 12
Judge vacates attempted murder charges against Bronx man who spent 22 years in prison
A Bronx resident who spent approximately half of his life behind bars for a crime he says he didn’t commit is getting the justice he has sought for years. Tameka Brown says she never gave up hope that her husband Andre would receive the justice he deserved, and he’s finally coming home after spending 22 years in prison.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
Remains of Missing New Jersey Teen Found More Than 50 Years Following Disappearance After Easter Sunday
Nancy Carol Fitzgerald was just 16 years old when she disappeared the day after Easter Sunday in 1972. Now, over 50 years later, authorities believe her remains have been recovered. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, skeletal remains first discovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in the borough...
Stamford restaurant remembers co-workers killed in hit-and-run
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Two young co-workers were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfield County. Police say the driver ran from the scene and then tried to hide from police.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with grieving friends of the young victims on Tuesday.At La Cantina Mexicana in Stamford, a table is reserved for remembrances of Giovanni Benis and Yuliana Lozano, who were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday."It's difficult, hard to think they won't be here anymore," co-worker Selena Hernandez said, adding when asked how she will remember them, "Happy, loving, hardworking people."Stamford police say the two were...
Fugitive from Justice arrested by Connecticut State Police
John Dahl of Abbotsford, Wisconsin l is charged with being a fugitive from justice, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and possession of high capacity magazines.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Man, 61, fatally struck by 'at least one vehicle' in LI hit-and-run
A 61-year-old man was found fatally struck by “at least one vehicle” in a hit-and-run on the Long Island Expressway, authorities said Tuesday morning
NYC Man Beaten with Bat Caught on Video
MANHATTAN - A brazen, bat wielding brute bashed a homeless man’s head in with a baseball bat in full view of NYPD cameras. Police released the dramatic video of the attack. At around 8 am on November 29, a 47-year-old homeless man was walking down Amsterdam Avenue when a man dressed in black walked up behind him, pulled a baseball bat out of his pants, and whacked him in the back of the head.
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers.
2 People Injured In Yonkers Road Rage Incident, Police Ask Public For Information
Police asked the public for information after two people were injured in a road rage incident in Westchester County. The incident happened on I-87 south in Yonkers near Exit 6 (Tuckahoe Road) at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported. Police said two males, whose...
NYPD releases new video in deadly shooting of 14-year-old boy
NEW YORK -- There is new video in the deadly shooting a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The NYPD released footage of the two suspects wanted in Wednesday night's shooting in the Fordham Heights section of the borough. Police say the suspects walked down Morris Avenue and crossed the street. A witness told police they hid behind a parked car and then ambushed two brothers walking on the sidewalk. The suspects were seen running away. The victim died at the hospital. His brother was not hurt.
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Law & Crime
