Read full article on original website
Related
Kraken hope to end skid against Panthers, who started it
The Seattle Kraken, who were perhaps the most surprising team in the NHL one week ago, will visit the Florida
BYU hands No. 21 Creighton 4th straight loss, 83-80
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman guard Dallin Hall hit a go-ahead putback with 11 seconds left and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton its fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night in the Jack Jones Hoopfest. After squandering an 11-point lead in the second half, the Cougars fell behind by one when Creighton went on a 12-0 run down the stretch. But then Hall drove down the right side of the lane and followed his own miss with a layup that put BYU back in front 81-80. Shereef Mitchell missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Hall sank two free throws in the final seconds. Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead the Cougars (6-5), who had five players in double figures as they ended a two-game skid.
Comments / 0