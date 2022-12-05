ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities announces upcoming holiday hours

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities is reminding customers that their offices and drive-thru will be closed for the upcoming holidays. They will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. The offices and drive-thru will also be closed Monday, January 2...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023

The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sola Salons to open in Bee Cave in March

Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bubble tea shop Feng Cha now open in Lakeway

Feng Cha, a bubble tea shop, recently opened off Main Street in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Feng Cha, a national franchise that serves tea and desserts, recently opened at 2011 Main St., Ste. B-300, Lakeway. The bubble tea shop had a soft opening in early October before holding a grand opening Nov. 19. The shop sells boba, milk tea, fresh fruit tea, milk foam tea, brewed tea and milk foam cakes. 512-305-3205.
LAKEWAY, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas

(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave

Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Holiday happenings to attend near Dripping Springs

Goats with holiday sweaters will attend Fitzhugh Brewing on Dec. 18 for a family-friendly holiday event. (Courtesy Goat Shenanigans) Wilson AC & Appliance is hosting the annual benefit that honors Jerry Lou Dodson. Stop by Wilson to make a donation to local food pantry Helping Hands and receive a box of cookies. Wilson AC & Appliance will match up to $5,000 of the donations received for Helping Hands. Bakers are welcome to volunteer to make cookies for the benefit Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cookie pickup will be that same afternoon or the morning of Dec. 8 while supplies last. Cookies are purchased by donation. Wilson AC & Appliance Showroom, 4205 E. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs. 512-894-0907.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
seguintoday.com

Caught in a pickle, the city of Seguin finds a solution with new Pickleball courts

(Seguin) — Seguin has reportedly scored an ace with the debut of its new pickleball complex, located in the heart of the city. The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday afternoon hosted the grand opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex. The complex is located near the corner Guadalupe and Mountain streets, across from the old Saegert campus and almost adjacent to the Seguin Police Department.
SEGUIN, TX
