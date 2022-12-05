Read full article on original website
New Braunfels Utilities announces upcoming holiday hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities is reminding customers that their offices and drive-thru will be closed for the upcoming holidays. They will be closed Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas. The offices and drive-thru will also be closed Monday, January 2...
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
Sola Salons to open in Bee Cave in March
Sola Salons Studios is scheduled to open a new Bee Cave location in March. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Sola Salons will open a new location in March at 3944 S. RM 620 Bldg. 9, Bee Cave. The business, which has six other locations in Austin, provides beauty professionals with fully equipped salon studios and tools to launch their own businesses. The salon will be located at the Bee Cave Shopping Center next to the Hill Country Galleria. 512-814-6070.
Bubble tea shop Feng Cha now open in Lakeway
Feng Cha, a bubble tea shop, recently opened off Main Street in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Feng Cha, a national franchise that serves tea and desserts, recently opened at 2011 Main St., Ste. B-300, Lakeway. The bubble tea shop had a soft opening in early October before holding a grand opening Nov. 19. The shop sells boba, milk tea, fresh fruit tea, milk foam tea, brewed tea and milk foam cakes. 512-305-3205.
Root Cellar Cafe expands with hidden gem UpRoot in downtown San Marcos
UpRoot opened at the end of September above Root Cellar Cafe, 215 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Courtesy Root Cellar Cafe) Hidden above the Root Cellar Cafe lies the business' newest venture, UpRoot, located at 215 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. Owner Kyle Mulius founded Root Cellar Cafe in 2005...
Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas
(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
Cedar Park’s Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing celebrates 10 years in January
Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing in Cedar Park will reach its 10th anniversary Jan. 2. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Jan. 2. Owned and operated by Ursula Overdiek, the shop specializes in custom picture framing for a variety...
Home Listing In Texas Gets An Epic Christmas Makeover You Have To See
This real estate agent got creative with their listing!
PB&J sandwich shop takes concept to the next level | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us remember the days of packing a sack lunch with a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich inside. And one South Texas business wanted to re-create that nostalgia, but with his own personal twist. We visited PB&J with Tay on 5335 McCullough Avenue. "We're...
San Antonio-area Mi Casa Tamales will close, rebrand after 15 years in business
In an online post, the restaurant said it will retain the same ownership but reopen after rebranding and remodeling.
San Antonio's El Remedio food truck empire opens first brick-and-mortar restaurant
The upcoming spot is less than a mile from USAA headquarters and occupies the old Gibby's Ice House location.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
Team behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launches Beacon Hill Market & Deli
Locals Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney have wanted to open and East Coast-style sandwich shop for years.
Construction on new UFCU branch underway in Cedar Park; slated for 2023 opening
UFCU provides banking services to more than 352,000 members. (Courtesy Pexels) Construction is underway on a new UFCU branch at the corner of 183A Toll and New Hope Drive in Cedar Park. Located at 5300 183A Toll, the New Hope branch is slated to open in 2023. Once it opens,...
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin
Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
Holiday happenings to attend near Dripping Springs
Goats with holiday sweaters will attend Fitzhugh Brewing on Dec. 18 for a family-friendly holiday event. (Courtesy Goat Shenanigans) Wilson AC & Appliance is hosting the annual benefit that honors Jerry Lou Dodson. Stop by Wilson to make a donation to local food pantry Helping Hands and receive a box of cookies. Wilson AC & Appliance will match up to $5,000 of the donations received for Helping Hands. Bakers are welcome to volunteer to make cookies for the benefit Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cookie pickup will be that same afternoon or the morning of Dec. 8 while supplies last. Cookies are purchased by donation. Wilson AC & Appliance Showroom, 4205 E. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs. 512-894-0907.
Caught in a pickle, the city of Seguin finds a solution with new Pickleball courts
(Seguin) — Seguin has reportedly scored an ace with the debut of its new pickleball complex, located in the heart of the city. The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday afternoon hosted the grand opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex. The complex is located near the corner Guadalupe and Mountain streets, across from the old Saegert campus and almost adjacent to the Seguin Police Department.
Cedar Park, Leander area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
(Graphic by Community Impact staff) Local animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April Peiffer, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter program coordinator, said in July, the shelter reached...
