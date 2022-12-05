Shirley H. Sutton, 87, Formerly of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO