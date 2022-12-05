Read full article on original website
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
NBC12
Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female. “The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office...
NBC12
Man suspected of shooting into Prince George home faces 14 charges
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department says a 41-year-old man faces 14 charges after they say he shot into an occupied home early Wednesday. Police say the incident happened just after midnight in the 2800 block of Manchester Drive. “Officers discovered several bullets penetrated the...
NBC12
Woman found shot, killed in south Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday evening. On Dec. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC12
1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
NBC12
‘A gift was just taken from us’: Family devastated after cousin gunned down on Ruffin Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Richmond after getting shot Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, police responded to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and did not find any victims. However, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5600 block of Warwick Road.
NBC12
Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Beasties, a unique gift store, owners say they’ve had to move things around due to shoplifting. Now, merchandise that had been targeted in the past is in the back of the store, along with nine security cameras to keep an eye on everyone. This...
NBC12
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
NBC12
‘I just miss my son’: Holiday memorial held for Richmond families of homicide victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 56 people have been killed in Richmond so far in 2022, and Thursday night, families and friends of the victims came together at city hall to remember their lives. “56 people died in our city this year, 56 too many,” Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards...
NBC12
2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NBC12
TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
NBC12
Early morning tractor trailer crash leads to lane closures on I-295
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-295 towards Highland Springs near exit 31 in Henrico County due to a tractor-trailer crash. All left lanes are closed. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes or expect delays.
NBC12
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
NBC12
State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
NBC12
VDOT wants input on I-64 widening in New Kent
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week on the I-64 widening project. This portion of the plan includes adding a lane in each direction between Bottoms Bridge and Williamsburg. “This public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for...
NBC12
Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16
"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Heroes Assemble: A family fun day and cosplay fashion show. Updated: 23 hours ago. Heroes Assemble is a day of fun for the whole family. It will...
NBC12
Daily Henrico substitutes will receive pay bump on Fridays
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teacher shortages are nothing new for Henrico schools, nor is the shortage of good substitutes. So, Henrico County Public Schools is looking to give substitutes a bigger incentive. More pay on Fridays when staffing levels are the lowest. As school staff requests off for a long...
NBC12
Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express store in October, Richmond city council is set to discuss a resolution that could bring a crackdown on other area convenience stores. The initiative is being led by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and several other leaders think the alcohol...
NBC12
TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
NBC12
Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast. A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with...
