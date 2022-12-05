ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Sheriff’s office investigating report of assault at Powhatan school

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating a reported assault at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School. The sheriff’s office says it received the report on Dec. 3 that an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female. “The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman found shot, killed in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday evening. On Dec. 9 at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Ruffin Road for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

1 man dead, woman injured in south Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a double shooting in Richmond Friday afternoon. Police got the call around 2 p.m. about two possible crime scenes, one near Warwick Road and another near Ruffin Road. One male who was shot died. A female victim was...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

2 people escape from second floor in Henrico townhome fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people suffered minor injuries early Thursday in two-alarm fire at a townhome. Fire officials say the call initially came in around 1 a.m. for a person trapped in the townhome on Beth Road. Once on the scene, fire officials say they found two people who...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC12

TSA stops 21st gun of the year at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a Richmond flight on Thursday morning. This is the 21st gun that TSA has caught at checkpoints this year, surpassing the 2021 total. TSA says in Thursday’s incident, a Chester man had a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

State leaders offer solutions to rising violence in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - State leaders are laying out possible solutions to growing violence in the city of Hopewell. The plan was announced during a small press conference in the city. Senator Joe Morrissey and Delegate Carrie Coyner hope to confront the issue with an effective drug court system and...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

VDOT wants input on I-64 widening in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week on the I-64 widening project. This portion of the plan includes adding a lane in each direction between Bottoms Bridge and Williamsburg. “This public hearing is being held to provide an opportunity for...
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16

"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Heroes Assemble: A family fun day and cosplay fashion show. Updated: 23 hours ago. Heroes Assemble is a day of fun for the whole family. It will...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Daily Henrico substitutes will receive pay bump on Fridays

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teacher shortages are nothing new for Henrico schools, nor is the shortage of good substitutes. So, Henrico County Public Schools is looking to give substitutes a bigger incentive. More pay on Fridays when staffing levels are the lowest. As school staff requests off for a long...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond city council to discuss putting limits on convenience stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a triple shooting outside the Carolina Express store in October, Richmond city council is set to discuss a resolution that could bring a crackdown on other area convenience stores. The initiative is being led by Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She and several other leaders think the alcohol...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

TikTok influencer highlights Richmond restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The hashtag “shop local” reaches new heights in Richmond thanks to one TikTok influencer. Ja’mia Brooks records her dining experiences at restaurants around the River City, and business owners couldn’t be more thrilled. Making videos has always been a passion for this 26-year-old.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Top 5 winter storms in Richmond’s modern climate history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big winter storms can get seared into your memory, either for the fun you had in deep snow or the miserable experience of losing power during an arctic blast. A list like this will leave out some notable storms, as our history books are loaded with...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy