Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Flu medicine shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you get the flu, there is a possibility you may not be able to get a medication to help ease the symptoms and reduce recovery time. With flu cases on the rise, there is a high demand for anti-viral medicine, which is making it hard to come by.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange

MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

First Alert: Foggy morning gives way to rainy day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This morning we saw foggy condition as the dense fog advisory will still be in affect till 9am for southeastern parts of the Heartland. Meghan Smith says we are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with some pretty wet conditions into the afternoon.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive

A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend. Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event. This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson...
JACKSON, MO

