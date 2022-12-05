Read full article on original website
Flu medicine shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you get the flu, there is a possibility you may not be able to get a medication to help ease the symptoms and reduce recovery time. With flu cases on the rise, there is a high demand for anti-viral medicine, which is making it hard to come by.
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
Southeast Mo. State to celebrate more than 1,000 graduates at fall commencement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,000 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University during fall commencement. According to the university, there will be two ceremonies on Saturday, December 17 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. “These are the best events of the year,” Southeast...
Suspect in custody, accused of stabbing man in Cape Girardeau
Prisoner serving time in southern Ill. part of Griner exchange
MARION, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A prisoner serving time in the Heartland is part of the high-profile exchange between the United States and Russia to free WNBA player Brittney Griner. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed on Thursday, December 8 that Viktor Bout is no longer in custody at the federal...
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
First Alert: Foggy morning gives way to rainy day
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This morning we saw foggy condition as the dense fog advisory will still be in affect till 9am for southeastern parts of the Heartland. Meghan Smith says we are going to see rain shower’s make their way into the area this morning and leave us with some pretty wet conditions into the afternoon.
First ever Very Merry Holiday Market kicks off this weekend in Marion
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Holiday Season is quickly approaching, and one city is working to bring the Holiday spirit to their community. Marion, Ill., is having their first ever Very Merry Holiday Market. It will be 2 blocks north of the clock on the corner of Market Street and...
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text...
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing another man in Carbondale in 2019
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The trial is underway for a man accused of murder in a 2019 shooting. According to online court records, the trial for Olando Terrel Sheron began on December 5. Sheron was arrested in southern California in October 2021 on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder...
Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend. Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event. This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson...
