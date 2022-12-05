ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Auburn Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Auburn Street on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Auburn and Hamilton streets at around 7:25 a.m. Police found the victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment and later transferred to University Hospital in Newark.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Woman grabs 5-year-old boy, runs in Brooklyn attempted kidnapping

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. The boy was with his parents near Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue around 5:40 p.m. when the woman grabbed him, officials said. She picked the boy up, ran around 10 steps, then dropped the boy. He was unharmed. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Backpack Containing $150,000 of Jewelry Stolen at Manhattan Subway Station

A man's backpack holding $150,000 worth of jewelry was stolen at a Manhattan subway station as he went to enter the turnstiles, police said. The high-priced theft occurred just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Canal Street and Broadway station in SoHo, according to police. The 52-year-old man went to take a MetroCard out of his wallet, and in doing so placed his backpack on the ground. Inside the bag was a trove of jewelry.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Arrest Medford Man for Stealing Catalytic Converter

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence on Monday, December 5. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley.
MEDFORD, NY

