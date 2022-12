While recent economic conditions have encouraged more people to start new businesses, entrepreneurship remains an inherently risky endeavor. The chances of long-term success are fairly low: only around half of all businesses survive their first five years after opening, and only around one-third last for a decade. It’s important to note though that the impact of startup closures on startup employment are not as drastic. For example, while only half of all businesses survive the first five years, more than 90% of those initially employed by a given cohort of business startups remain employed five years later. This percentage doesn’t fall below 50% until nearly three decades after opening. And over time, the surviving businesses grow to employ more people.

2 DAYS AGO