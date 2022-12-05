Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Walgreens Cuts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Through $1 Billion Share Sale
(Reuters) -Walgreens Boots Alliance has sold some AmerisourceBergen Corp's shares for proceeds of $1 billion, the U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday, further cutting its ownership in the drug distributor, by 3% to about 17%. Walgreens, which will remain AmerisourceBergen' largest shareholder, said it would use the proceeds to pay...
US News and World Report
Republican Lawmakers Criticize U.S. Grant to Battery Company With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government. In October, Texas-based Microvast won a $20 million U.S. grant from the department...
US News and World Report
United Airlines, Boeing Set to Announce Major 787 Order -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines plans to announce a major Boeing 787 Dreamliner order next week, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. United late on Thursday invited reporters to a "historic announcement" on Tuesday at the Boeing South Carolina factory that builds the 787 at an event that will feature the airline's chief executive, Scott Kirby, and Boeing Commercial Airlines CEO Stan Deal. Reuters reported last week that Boeing and United were close to reaching a deal.
