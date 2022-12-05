All-MNJ Boys & Girls Golf Teams selected, along with Girls Tennis

Golf season and tennis season has wrapped up and here were a couple of the athletes in Richland County who performed at a top-tier level throughout the season.

Boys Golf All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Lexington's Tevin Smith

Lexington's Troy Chapman

Plymouth's Canaan Slone

Clear Fork's Nate Lind

Lexington's Isaac Vance

Girls Golf All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Ontario's Brooklynn Adkins

Lexington's Hannah Smith

Lexington's Trynity Wolfe

Ontario's Anzaya Estep

Ashland's Emma Packard

Girls Tennis All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Ashland's Audra McBride

Lexington's Jade Atkins

Lexington's Malaina Wolfe

Lexington's Madison Carns

Ontario's doubles team Keely and Kayla Kurtz

Honorable Mention: Shelby's doubles team Bella Carver and Annie Mahek

