ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

All-MNJ Boys & Girls Golf Teams selected, along with Girls Tennis

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUDc3_0jYC70Jv00

Golf season and tennis season has wrapped up and here were a couple of the athletes in Richland County who performed at a top-tier level throughout the season.

Boys Golf All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Lexington's Tevin Smith

Lexington's Troy Chapman

Plymouth's Canaan Slone

Clear Fork's Nate Lind

Lexington's Isaac Vance

Girls Golf All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Ontario's Brooklynn Adkins

Lexington's Hannah Smith

Lexington's Trynity Wolfe

Ontario's Anzaya Estep

Ashland's Emma Packard

Girls Tennis All-Mansfield News Journal Team

Five that stood out:

Ashland's Audra McBride

Lexington's Jade Atkins

Lexington's Malaina Wolfe

Lexington's Madison Carns

Ontario's doubles team Keely and Kayla Kurtz

Honorable Mention: Shelby's doubles team Bella Carver and Annie Mahek

Twitter: @JamesSimpsonII

Comments / 0

Related
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints. If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Battle Fires at Two Apartment Houses

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of fires in multi-unit apartment houses in Canton on Monday has the American Red Cross providing assistance to some families. The Canton Fire Department says the first fire was in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue SW near Raff Road.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Police searching for 17-year-old girl

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Rylee Stookey. Police believe that Stookey left her home on her own free will. They also believe that she is now on the East Coast, possibly in the New Jersey, New York or Connecticut areas. Stookey is 5’8″,...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Couple Indicted on Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery At Large

On December 5, 2022, a Fairview Park Police Detective appeared in front of the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and presented information on the case. The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Lajaydin Lamar Neals and 19-year-old Amaris Isabella Ybarra on multiple Felonies, including Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery. At...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
BUCYRUS, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy