Troy, OH

dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, OH

In the middle of Warren and Butler Counties in Ohio lies the city of Middletown. This city, home to over 50,000 inhabitants, is renowned for its tight-knit community, charming parks, and growing economy. This suburban city is also a favorite jump-off point for travelers exploring Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Columbus.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
The Lima News

Best of the Region winners honored

LIMA – There were almost 265,000 votes representing 10,000 people who voted in the Best of The Region Community Choice Awards. The program experienced a number of changes. An obvious change in the number of categories. Categories went from 50 to 178 in twelve varied, broad areas such as dining, pets, services and shopping. The voting consisted of three rounds instead of one round and done.
LIMA, OH
Fox 19

De Niro movie films in Warren County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Filming is underway locally on the new Robert De Niro film “Wise Guys.”. Written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, who also co-wrote “Goodfellas,” “Wise Guys” is about Italian-American mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. De Niro, 79, a two-time Oscar-winning actor,...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

PURCELL REMAINS WITH RFD; CITY MUM ON REASON FOR DEMOTION

(Richmond, IN)--There’s still no word from the city on why former Richmond Fire Chief Jerry Purcell no longer holds that position. Purcell said Wednesday that he is still a member of the department, will help in the transition, and will have a press release next week. On Tuesday night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow announced abruptly that Purcell is being replaced as chief, but gave no explanation. A couple of weeks ago, Purcell had posted images on his personal social media page of Uptown Richmond construction. Purcell expressed sympathy for small business owners who were losing money due to the construction and said that he was "embarrassed for our community and disappointed in the seeming lack of concern by community leaders.
RICHMOND, IN
Daily Advocate

Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced

DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Two Dayton rescue puppies headed to Puppy Bowl XIX

DAYTON — Dayton will be represented in the upcoming puppy bowl next year!. Nugget and Juniper from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will compete in Puppy Bowl XIX next February. >>Preble County Chihuahua, 22, looking to break record for ‘Oldest Living Dog’. They’ll be on Team Fluff...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
northmontthunder.com

New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton

A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
DAYTON, OH

