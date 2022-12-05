Take a look at some of today’s news, as well as trending stories from the day:. Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway. Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO