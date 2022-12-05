ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
DOTHAN, AL
On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
ENTERPRISE, AL
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
OZARK, AL
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster

DOTHAN, AL
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Talking with Jessica Givens about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios

DOTHAN, AL
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
DOTHAN, AL
Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios

DOTHAN, AL
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home

DOTHAN, AL
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
DOTHAN, AL
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
DOTHAN, AL
Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018

CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County Judge sentenced a man for killing his wife and driving her body to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday. During the sentencing trial, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson heard emotional testimony from the family of the murder victim Judith Belc.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

