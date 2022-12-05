Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
wtvy.com
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Drugs, guns, and...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
wtvy.com
Talking with Jessica Givens about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
wtvy.com
Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Pea River Historical Society opens new chapter with extensive renovations
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The last time the Pea River Historical Society was updated was 1956, and after over 60 years, it is getting a makeover. The updates were originally planned to take place later in 2023, but after the downtown fire in October forced them to store away artifacts, the plans were moved up.
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
wtvy.com
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
wtvy.com
Salvation Army uses holiday season to prepare giving back to the Wiregrass year round
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - December is the time to celebrate giving, and one well-known nonprofit offers many ways for people to join them in helping those in need. The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to put their motto of “doing the most good” at the forefront.
wtvy.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County Judge sentenced a man for killing his wife and driving her body to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday. During the sentencing trial, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson heard emotional testimony from the family of the murder victim Judith Belc.
Comments / 0