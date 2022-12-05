ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LqfQ_0jYC48Pw00

Two Houston-area standout high school athletes just signed up to continue the next leg of their academic journey.

On Monday, Klein Forest football players Brad "Greedy" Spence and Parker Jenkins were at the center of a signing ceremony at the school.

Spence, a linebacker, signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks while Jenkins, a running back, is set to become a University of Houston Cougar.

"I used to dream of this growing up," Spence told ABC13 photojournalist Joe Gleason. "It's amazing to see my family getting ready for me. It brings tears to my eyes. It's a blessing."

Jenkins, who maintains over a 4.0 GPA, said that he felt blessed to have the opportunity to play, especially after not having offers initially.

"It's been a journey. To not expecting to be here to being in a position now, it's a blessing. All my peers coming, supporting, it means a lot," Jenkins said.

You can watch brief interviews with both students in the video player above.

Comments / 1

oldschool94
5d ago

congrats!!!! young men. stay focused on education! do good in sport. keep ur CIRCLE SMALL! Don't get caught up in craziness.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Houston, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Galena Park North Shore High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on December 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HOUSTON, TX
texashsfootball.com

6A D2 Semi-Final Preview: Vandegrift Vipers vs Katy Tigers

New Blood taking on Blue Blood Part 2 For the Vipers. History will be made (or at least kept a possibility) for both teams in the Alamodome at 1PM on Saturday in the 6A D2 Semi-Final matchup between the Austin Vandegrift Vipers (13-1) and the Katy Tigers (14-0). Vandegrift, in just their 13th Season of football is looking for their first trip to Jerry World and the State Championship Game. Katy, winner of 9 State Championships in their storied history, is looking to add title number 10 to their trophy case with their first trip back to AT&T Stadium since winning the 6A D2 Championship in 2020. Katy is 15-4 in State Semi-Final Games, Vandegrift is 0-1, with their only other appearance coming in 2014 while in 5A.
VAN, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium. Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy