Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO