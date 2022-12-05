Read full article on original website
Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings
Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations
The county opened a new dropoff this fall at E.E. Robinson Park in Sugar Hill.
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90
DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Election Night: East Point, Roswell, South Fulton, and Peachtree City City Council special elections
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Four Fulton County municipalities held special elections Tuesday night in the Georgia runoff. They included East Point City Council, Roswell City Council, and South Fulton City Council, and Peachtree City City Council.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Proposed multi-million dollar overhaul to I-285, I-20 underway
ATLANTA — It’s more than 20 acres of land that the Georgia Department of Transportation says it needs to free up, for a major traffic easement plan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “It’s just the speeding for me and the cutting through in...
School System’s PR Department Wins Coveted IABC Awards
The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has recognized the Fayette County Public Schools Public Relations Department with awards at the international, regional, and local levels. The rebranding of the school system’s alternative program to Fayette LIFE Academy swept awards across all levels of competition, winning an “Excellence” award in...
City of Woodstock celebrates 125th birthday
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is celebrating its 125th birthday. The city held its 26th annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 in downtown Woodstock. The event started in 1997 to celebrate their 100th birthday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Local restaurant feeling impact of lane closures, confusing detours in I-285/400 project
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Georgia-400 has become the source of many roadway headaches, and the traffic backlogs will only get worse as the Georgia Department of Transportation closes another lane as part of the Transform 285 at 400 Project. The $800 million project kicked off in February of 2017...
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
