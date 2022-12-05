ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Fayette Senior Services announces January calendar listings

Fayette Senior Services Special Events/Programs – Community Calendar Listings. Ring in the New Year – Monday, January 2 – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fayette Senior Services (FSS) – Peachtree City location at The Gathering Place, 203 McIntosh Trail: Ring in the new year with celebrations from around the globe! Jim Scott takes us around the world as he dives into the many traditions that cultures and countries host to bring in the New Year. Watch the skies light up as you learn about some of the most festive celebrations near and far. This program is FREE but pre-registration is required. Call 770-461-0813 or email register@fayss.org (include name, phone number and event title) to register. FSS members and non-members welcome. www.Fayss.org.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WSB Radio

Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder passes away at 90

DULUTH, Ga. — The founder of an automotive group that has since grown to nearly two dozen car dealerships across metro Atlanta has died at the age of 90. Jim Ellis Jr., the founder of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died peacefully on Friday while surrounded by his family.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings

The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County BOC to consider rezone to make way for 68-home subdivision in Loganville area

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 6, 2022) At Tuesday’s Walton County Board of Commission meeting, commissioners will consider the rezone of 92.012 acres from A1 to R10SC for Reliant Homes, GA, LLC. The rezone would make way for a 68-home subdivision on property located at Broadnax Mill Road and Marce Camp Road in the unincorporated area of Loganville. This is a 26 % reduction on the number of homes that could actually be developed on this property. Being 92 acres, 1 acre per lot would net 92 homes. However, the request is 68 homes. Planning has recommended approval with certain conditions. Click or tap on this link for more details on the proposal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
The Citizen Online

School System’s PR Department Wins Coveted IABC Awards

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) has recognized the Fayette County Public Schools Public Relations Department with awards at the international, regional, and local levels. The rebranding of the school system’s alternative program to Fayette LIFE Academy swept awards across all levels of competition, winning an “Excellence” award in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Woodstock celebrates 125th birthday

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is celebrating its 125th birthday. The city held its 26th annual Christmas Jubilee and Parade of Lights on Dec. 3 in downtown Woodstock. The event started in 1997 to celebrate their 100th birthday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WOODSTOCK, GA

