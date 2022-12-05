Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers threaten to cancel service over Prince Harry and Meghan series
In case you hadn't heard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary has landed on Netflix. Yep, the long-awaited series finally aired on the streaming platform today (8 December), and it's already seriously dividing people. Harry & Meghan is billed as an attempt for the couple to tell their story,...
See Lady Gaga Transform Into Wednesday Addams in New TikTok
Viewers have been obsessing over the dance choreographed by Jenna Ortega for Netflix's hit series Wednesday, so much so that it has taken over our TikTok FYPs since debuting. Now Gaga, who plays a bit of a hidden role in the trend for those who aren't familiar with her discography, is putting her own spin on it.
Taylor Just Announced Her Directorial Debut With Searchlight Films—Here’s What We Know
It’s official. Taylor Swift is a film director! Searchlight Pictures announced that the “Love Story” singer will be making her directorial debut with their studio, and Swifties cannot wait for the film’s release. On December 9, 2022, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield released a statement announcing the film, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” Devoted Taylor Swift fans know that this isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo with filmmaking. As an actress, she starred in films like Valentine’s Day, Cats...
AFI Awards to honor ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Next month’s AFI Awards will honor films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”. The American Film Institute...
If You Loved "Wednesday" On Netflix, You Will Love These 15 Monstrous Books
If you're obsessed with the strange and creepy world of Wednesday, here are 15 macabre and monstrous books to read in between rounds of rewatching the series.
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
