It’s official. Taylor Swift is a film director! Searchlight Pictures announced that the “Love Story” singer will be making her directorial debut with their studio, and Swifties cannot wait for the film’s release. On December 9, 2022, Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield released a statement announcing the film, “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” Devoted Taylor Swift fans know that this isn’t Taylor’s first rodeo with filmmaking. As an actress, she starred in films like Valentine’s Day, Cats...

16 MINUTES AGO