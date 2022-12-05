Henrico Police make arrest in Parham Road homicide

Henrico Police Dec. 1 arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old male Nov. 29 in the parking lot of a Walmart on Parham Road, near Regency Square mall.

The suspect, Javion Peroune, of Henrico, turned himself in at police headquarters after police had labeled him a suspect.

Peroune faces charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are still seeking information from known witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting. If you have information about the homicide, call Henrico Police Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829 or submit them anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000 or submitting them online using the “P3Tips” app or at p3tips.com.

