Toms River, NJ

cenlanow.com

Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai...
GEORGIA STATE
cenlanow.com

Gov. Edwards honors winners of the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities Awards; one winner from Ouachita Parish

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs honored the winners of the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards and the 2022 Inclusive Art Contest in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol. According to officials, 13 recipients were honored with the 2022 GOLD Award with one of the recipients being from Ouachita Parish, La.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
cenlanow.com

Third arrest made in Violet homicide

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23). According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIOLET, LA
cenlanow.com

VIDEO: Tennessee man arrested in Holmes Co. after 50-mile police chase

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped on a motorcycle with no tag.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

