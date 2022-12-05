NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital names Dr. Sandhya Balaram Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery

New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine and Cornell Tech have received a $20 million gift to collaborate on health tech innovation. Andrew and Ann Tisch made the gift to further discoveries in precision, genomics-based medicine and artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare. The money will endow the professorship of the inaugural chair of systems and computational medicine at Weill Cornell and endow two professorships of health technology at Cornell Tech.

