Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.

