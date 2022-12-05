ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint

Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
EMORY, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement searching for missing man in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday in Longview. According to the sheriff’s office, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd. in Longview. Charlie is a 65-years-old with gray hair. He...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
EMORY, TX
