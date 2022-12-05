Read full article on original website
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. Authorities said the driver, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six […]
Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home. Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
KLTV
Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook)
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
KLTV
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas. A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. LISD Auto Tech instructor...
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
KLTV
Law enforcement searching for missing man in Gregg County
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday in Longview. According to the sheriff’s office, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd. in Longview. Charlie is a 65-years-old with gray hair. He...
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
inforney.com
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by...
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
KLTV
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Curtis Traylor-Harris has been found guilty of the charges against him. The jury returned a verdict at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Sentencing will happen...
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
Harrison County man sentenced to 35 years for manufacture of controlled substance
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between one to four grams. A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years […]
KLTV
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
