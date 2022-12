Vote now for Monroe County Region Athlete of the Week

The polls are open to pick the top athlete in the Monroe County Region after another great week of the high school fall sports season. Players were chosen for their standout performances during the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2022.

Nominees this week are Dundee swimmer Drew Bylow, Ida girls basketball player Grace Capling, Airport girls basketball player Olivia Gratz, Bedford girls basketball player Victoria Gray, Summerfield girls basketball player Abby Haller, Flat Rock girls basketball player Madleen Hussein, Jefferson girls basketball player Gracie Jones, Milan swimmer Gavin Kruise, Monroe girls basketball player Hayven Neddo, Whiteford girls basketball player Emily Rasor, Erie Mason girls basketball player Audrey Trainor, SMCC girls basketball player Raelyn Turner, and State Line boys basketball player Cooper Worley.

Last week's winner was Jessica Costlow of St. Mary Catholic Central.

The polls are open until midnight Wednesday. You can vote once each day.