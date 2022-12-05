Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
KIMT
Man arrested for mason jar assault at Rochester warming center
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
KIMT
Man, 23, hospitalized following car vs. deer crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a vehicle vs. deer crash. The Minnesota State Patrol said Cory Berkner, 23, of Mazeppa, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Dustin Kowalewski, 38, of Rochester, when they hit a deer. The crash happened just after...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
KIMT
Third man sent to federal prison for Rochester meth conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
winonaradio.com
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
Lawsuit against Pierce County Sheriff dismissed
Pierce County (WKBT) — The Sheriff of Pierce County appeared in court today after being sued by the county. The county alleged Sheriff Nancy Hove did not have power under Wisconsin law to recruit and hire people in the Sheriff’s office without complying with requirements from the county. The county’s lawyer alleged only the county chair has that ability. La...
winonaradio.com
Winona Area Theft Spree Leads to Arrest
(KWNO)-A damage to property complaint was filed on Friday, December 2nd, after a call was made to law enforcement at 2:01 p.m. at the 36000 block of Old Homer Road. An individual reported that his storage facility had been broken into at the time of the report. At that time,...
La Crosse man charged with daylight attack of woman on a popular trail is headed to trial
Grzegorek entered a not-guilty plea to the charges. He's been in jail since his arrest. His jury trial is set for June.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man faces property damage, arson charges after allegedly setting fire in jail cell
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man incarcerated at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony 1st-degree property damage and 3rd-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in one cell and breaking the windows of another holding area Saturday night. Devon Sackett, 45, was initially...
KIMT
Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
KAAL-TV
Driver backs over pedestrian, injuries unknown
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed that a 71-year-old woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of 2nd Street SW. Officers received the call at about 3:53 p.m. Dec. 5, Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester...
River Falls Journal
New man in charge; getting to know new Pierce County Sheriff Chad Koranda
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailor. He has been a patrol officer and a D.A.R.E. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation on felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court
A Rochester man who pleaded guilty to a felony drug sale charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on March 11th of this year has been sentenced to supervised probation and time in the sentence to service program. 28-year old Kane Norbert Erickson was...
