Two NELA schools recognized as two of the 41 Louisiana Comeback campuses, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading and math

Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Department of Health recalls oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announces a recall of Texas oysters from the southeastern Galveston Bay harvests on Friday. The recall includes shelled and shucked oysters that were harvested in the southeastern area of Galveston Bay from Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. LDH has...
cenlanow.com
ULM Foundation receives $100K donation to create the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, the family of the late Tex Kilpatrick donated $100,000 to the ULM Foundation for the creation of the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology. The Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology was created by a donation of $80,000 from the Kilpatrick...
cenlanow.com
Two Good Samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two Good Samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana sailor who died in Pearl Harbor finally buried 81 years later on Pearl Harbor anniversary
BOGALUSA (WGNO)—Seaman 1st Class World War II Veteran, Houston Temples is now finally home. Home to his final resting place in Bogalusa at the Ponemah Cemetery where he’s now buried. The U.S. Navy provided full funeral honors for Temples who was killed on the morning of the attack...
cenlanow.com
3 suspects arrested after theft investigation, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their investigation into recent thefts of delivered packages to residences in Ouachita Parish, La. has led to the arrest of three suspects: Thomas Bradley Davidson, Austin Adams, and Courtney McCurdy. Around 12:40...
cenlanow.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
cenlanow.com
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new plant northwest of Atlanta that would supply electric batteries for Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles assembled in the United States. Hyundai...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.
cenlanow.com
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he attempted to pass a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley, who was traveling in the opposite direction.
cenlanow.com
Third arrest made in Violet homicide
VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Cody Adams in connection to homicide that occurred Wednesday (Nov. 23). According to officials, on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male victim lying in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Man arrested for impersonating St. Tammany officer during burglary attempt
ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of pretending to be a deputy while trying to steal a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Tuesday (Dec. 6), two employees of the St. Tammany Maintenance Department noticed a man climb into the...
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to deputies, Campagna was arrested six days prior for Trespassing.
cenlanow.com
‘Unqualified plastic surgeon’ charged in California woman’s death during procedure
TIJUANA (Border Report) — A Tijuana doctor has been charged almost two years after 38-year-old Keuana Weaver died on the operating table while undergoing liposuction and tummy tuck procedures. It turned out the doctor, a general practitioner, did not have a license to perform cosmetic procedures at the Art...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe homeowner finds stranger in their yard burning garbage; suspect also arrested for drug possession
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio James Reed, who was in the homeowner’s backyard burning garbage.
cenlanow.com
Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Park Avenue; 2 victims suffer non-life-threatening injuries
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently on at the scene of a shooting that took place on the 500 block of Park Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, two victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any knowledge...
cenlanow.com
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’...
cenlanow.com
Deputies catch West Monroe man allegedly shoplifting from Academy Sporting Goods; also arrested for drug offense
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover theft operation at Academy Sporting Goods in West Monroe, La. During the investigation, deputies observed a male subject walking toward the entrance with a piece of clothing in his front hoodie pocket.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
cenlanow.com
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.
Comments / 0