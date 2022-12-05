ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13memphis.com

Photos: 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation

2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: A general view of the Heisman Trophy is seen during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox13memphis.com

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting...
HAWAII STATE
fox13memphis.com

Police: Teenage shoplifter, security guard fall down elevator shaft in Target

NEW YORK — Firefighters rescued two people who fell several stories into an elevator shaft inside a New York City Target. The incident began when a security guard tried to escort a 16-year-old accused of shoplifting out of the Bronx store, and things turned physical. Officers told WABC the two were fighting when they bumped into the elevator doors, which then opened, causing them both to fall down the shaft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox13memphis.com

Philadelphia man accused of impersonating postal worker, stealing mail

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man is accused of impersonating a postal worker and stealing mail, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Zachkey James, 27, was indicted and charged with impersonating a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, unlawful possession of three USPS arrow keys, mail theft and possession of stolen mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox13memphis.com

‘Boy in the Box’: Child found dead in 1957 named

PHILADELPHIA — Police on Thursday identified the notorious “Boy in the Box,” whose name had been unknown since he was found dead in 1957. The boy was identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Authorities said Thursday that the investigation into who is responsible for his death remained ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy