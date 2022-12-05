ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Think Tank guests Stephen Richer, Adrian Fontes explain Arizona’s election process

Arizona’s elections are run by the 15 counties under procedures specified by law and under a manual issued by the Secretary of State’s Office. Our guests this week include Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, whose office shares responsibility for executing our elections with the County Board of Supervisors. His immediate predecessor and current Secretary of State-elect is Adrian Fontes, who is our second guest this week.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Guatemalan man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Arizona border patrol agent

PHOENIX — A Guatemalan man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a border patrol agent while he was illegally crossing the border, authorities said. Edy Eduardo Sicajan-Jochola, 23, faces charges of assault on a federal agent and improper entry into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
SASABE, AZ
KTAR.com

Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map

PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy