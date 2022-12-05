Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake files election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor in the Nov. 8 election, filed an election lawsuit Friday after losing to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Lake claims in the civil suit that the number of “illegal votes” cast in the election outnumbered Hobbs’ 17,117-vote margin...
KTAR.com
Republican Arizona AG candidate Abe Hamadeh files another election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh filed another election lawsuit Friday, asking for the recount of his race to be slowed and for voters who didn’t have their provisional ballots counted to have another opportunity. The suit, filed in the Superior Court for Mohave County,...
KTAR.com
Think Tank guests Stephen Richer, Adrian Fontes explain Arizona’s election process
Arizona’s elections are run by the 15 counties under procedures specified by law and under a manual issued by the Secretary of State’s Office. Our guests this week include Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, whose office shares responsibility for executing our elections with the County Board of Supervisors. His immediate predecessor and current Secretary of State-elect is Adrian Fontes, who is our second guest this week.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County recorder proposing ways to speed up vote count
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said he plans to propose changes to Arizona election laws that would speed up the ballot tabulation system. “We haven’t changed the system materially since 1992, and yet after every single election we say we want results faster,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer not interested in state GOP chair role
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she has been pursued as a potential successor to Kelli Ward as Arizona GOP chair, but she’s not interested in the job. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3...
KTAR.com
Arizona politicians react to news of Phoenix WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release
PHOENIX – News of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison was welcomed by political leaders in Arizona. The seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was freed Thursday in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout orchestrated by the Biden administration.
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
KTAR.com
Guatemalan man facing charges after allegedly assaulting Arizona border patrol agent
PHOENIX — A Guatemalan man was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a border patrol agent while he was illegally crossing the border, authorities said. Edy Eduardo Sicajan-Jochola, 23, faces charges of assault on a federal agent and improper entry into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map
PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
