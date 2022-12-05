Read full article on original website
ray b
5d ago
So instead of just passing a law that brings back gass bottles and deposits if you return the bottles after you use them . They rather pass laws which would affect our oil industry but wouldn't affect any other countries who produce plastic like China which several politicians hold stock in Chinese company.
Reply(1)
8
James Cahoon
5d ago
I do too (stop making things out of plastic). my way doesn't involve locking people up for a crime invented by the government.
Reply
4
AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
5d ago
I don’t care if it’s democrats , republicans, independents, someone come up with a way to destroy the indestructible plastic.
Reply
3
Related
Democrats ditch Manchin’s ‘dirty deal’ after opposition from climate activists
West Virginia senator had proposed to attach energy bill to appropriations legislation but plan fails amid criticism of party leadership
CoinDesk
US Lawmakers Want Environmental Agency to Study Crypto Mining's Energy Impact
U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Thursday that would, if passed, direct the Environmental Protection Agency to study the energy usage and environmental impact of crypto mining. Cautioning that crypto mining threatened U.S. energy goals and local power grids,...
Grist
Democrats introduce sweeping plastics bill
It’s Monday, December 5, and congressional Democrats have introduced a new bill to restrict plastic production. As international negotiators began hammering out the details of a global plastics treaty last week, legislators in the United States were busy unveiling a domestic policy to address the plastic pollution crisis. A...
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
Congress gets pay hike, cost-of-living boost under bills from retiring Democrat
A retiring House Democrat has three proposals for raising the salaries of lawmakers, which have been frozen since 2009, including one that would link to judicial salaries.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.
Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says
US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
Elizabeth Warren Unveils Sweeping Plan To Address 'Broken Promises' To Tribes
The first-of-its-kind bill, which took three years to draft, would provide mandatory, full federal funding for Native communities' housing, education and health care.
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
Comments / 15