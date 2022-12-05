ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ray b
5d ago

So instead of just passing a law that brings back gass bottles and deposits if you return the bottles after you use them . They rather pass laws which would affect our oil industry but wouldn't affect any other countries who produce plastic like China which several politicians hold stock in Chinese company.

James Cahoon
5d ago

I do too (stop making things out of plastic). my way doesn't involve locking people up for a crime invented by the government.

AP_000733.d400e13c20e9484eb64ed4c6e45768be.2037
5d ago

I don’t care if it’s democrats , republicans, independents, someone come up with a way to destroy the indestructible plastic.

