5 things we learned: Matthew Wright is a perfect 10, but what is his future with Steelers?

Steelers kicker Matthew Wright has made 10 field-goal attempts in a row.

Five things we learned from Steelers 19, Falcons 16:

1. Wright stuff

Since missing two field-goal attempts in his first game with the Steelers, Matthew Wright has made 10 in a row, including four against the Falcons — the difference in the three-point victory.

Wright made kicks of 46, 48, 48 and 33 yards against Atlanta and for the second week in a row had one graze off the goal post before going through.

For all of his good work, Wright could be headed to the unemployment line — or, perhaps, the practice squad — depending on the health of Chris Boswell. After missing the past five games, including four while on injured reserve with a groin injury, Boswell is eligible to return to the active roster this week.

If he’s healthy, Boswell will be kicking Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers didn’t give him nearly $10 million in guarantees on his new contract to continue watching from the sidelines.

His return also will leave Wright’s future up in the air. The Steelers could keep Wright on the practice squad as insurance if Boswell’s injury is aggravated. It’s unlikely the Steelers would carry a second kicker on the 53-man roster. Or the Steelers could give Wright a chance to sign with another team.

After all, they could always go back to undrafted rookie Nick Sciba in a pinch.

2. Third time’s no charm

The Steelers were 14 yards away from scoring their second touchdown in the third quarter for the entire season. They also had a first down when they got there on their opening drive of the second half.

Two penalties — a false start and delay of game — helped short-circuit the possession and resulted in Wright’s fourth field goal, the 33-yarder.

• Derek Watt increasingly becoming bigger part of Steelers’ offense

• Steelers celebrate rare 'Victory Monday' after winning 2nd consecutive game

• With Lamar Jackson injured, Tyler Huntley to get 1st-team reps as Ravens prep to face Steelers

Considering the way the offense sputtered in the third quarter of the previous two games, it was a consolation prize that the Steelers got three points at the end of the 14-play, 75-yard drive. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the third quarter since Week 4 against the New York Jets, and they have totaled 22 points in the quarter for the entire season, second-fewest in the NFL.

The imbalance after halftime continues offensively. After piling up 239 yards while taking a 16-6 halftime lead, the Steelers totaled 112 yards in the second half.

3. Covering the kick

Coach Mike Tomlin’s message was heard loud and clear by the Steelers kickoff coverage unit.

Six days after giving up five returns of at least 29 yards — and ones spanning 45 and 89 yards — to the Colts, the Steelers buckled down against the Falcons.

Cordarrelle Patterson, perhaps the most dangerous kick returner in NFL history, never got a chance to make an impact. Wright continually kicked the ball away from Patterson. Wright, not known for his leg strength on kickoffs, even put three kicks into the end zone that resulted in touchbacks.

On the three kickoffs that were fielded in play, the Falcons gained 10, 25 and 20 yards. Twice they started drives on their 26 and once on their 21.

4. Keeping him clean

While the offensive line deserves credit for the Steelers rushing for 154 yards, their third-highest total of the season, they accomplished another first in the game.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was not sacked and hit just four times. It was the first time in a game that neither Pickett nor Mitch Trubisky was sacked.

Another factor is Pickett’s improved decision making and being aware enough to get rid of the ball rather than lose valuable yardage via a sack. Pickett has thrown 128 passes since his last interception, which happened late in the 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers’ last game before the bye.

5. Extra attention

Zach Banner became a fan favorite in the 2019 season because of his usage as a tackle-eligible extra blocker. Trent Scott hasn’t reached such cult status, but he did see increased time against the Falcons.

After playing a combined seven offensive snaps in four games this season, Scott logged seven Sunday. Six came as an extra blocker; the other came when right tackle Chuks Okorafor left for a play with an injury.

Najee Harris gained 22 yards on three carries with Scott in the game, including a 13-yard burst that helped set up Wright’s second field goal and a 6-0 lead. On another play while Scott was in the game, Pickett scrambled for 5 yards. Benny Snell gained 2 yards on one carry with Scott blocking. On the other snap, Pickett threw a pass that was incomplete.

It was the most the Steelers used a jumbo tight end this season. Another commitment to establishing the run could be found in the usage of tight end Zach Gentry. He played 74% of the offensive snaps, getting more playing time than Pat Freiermuth (55%) and wide receiver George Pickens (68%).