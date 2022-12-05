Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ukraine Attacks Occupied Melitopol, Russian Side Says Two Killed
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast on Saturday evening, the Russian-installed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said. The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and wounded 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed. Reuters could...
US News and World Report
German Aid Worker Freed After Kidnapping Four Years Ago in Niger, Says Employer
DAKAR (Reuters) -A 63-year-old German aid worker, Joerg Lange, has been freed more than four years after he was kidnapped in western Niger near the Malian border, his employer, humanitarian organisation Help, said in a statement on Saturday. Armed men on motorcycles kidnapped Lange in April 2018 near the Nigerien...
US News and World Report
Italian PM Meloni Pays Tribute to Victims After Gunman Kills Three Women
ROME (Reuters) -Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome. Meloni posted a picture of herself alongside Nicoletta Golisano, one of the...
US News and World Report
Six Pakistanis, One Afghan Soldier Killed in Cross-Border Clash
QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Six Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier were killed on Sunday in cross border shelling and gunfire, according to officials on both sides of the frontier. The Pakistan army said Afghan border forces had opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian...
US News and World Report
Lockerbie Plane Bombing Suspect Taken Into U.S. Custody
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that killed 270 people after it blew up Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988 is in custody in the United States, Scottish and U.S. law enforcement officials said on Sunday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir...
US News and World Report
Twenty-Seven Men Believed to Be Ethiopian Migrants Found Dead Along Road in Zambia
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambian police on Sunday found the bodies of 27 men, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, dumped in a farming area on the outskirts of the capital after they died from suspected hunger and exhaustion, authorities said. A sole survivor was found alive in the early hours...
US News and World Report
U.S. Indicts Mauritanian Man for Role in Deadly Mali Restaurant Attacks
(Reuters) - A Mauritanian man who received a death penalty in Mali for involvement in attacks that killed dozens including an American in 2015, was extradited to the United States to face a six-count indictment related to the same crime, the Justice Department said on Saturday. Fawaz Ould Ahmed was...
US News and World Report
Lebanese Actress Questioned, Detained in Central Bank Graft Probe
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba was detained on Friday after being questioned by investigators over a corruption case related to Lebanon's central bank governor, a judicial source told Reuters. Judge Ghada Aoun told Reuters on Thursday she had ordered security forces last week to bring Saliba, 35, in...
US News and World Report
Germany to Tighten Gun Laws After Suspected Coup Plot -Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany plans to tighten its gun laws in the wake of a suspected plot by a far-right group to violently overthrow the government and install a minor royal as national leader, its interior minister said in an interview published on Sunday. German police last week arrested 25 people...
US News and World Report
Iran's Raisi Promises to Pursue Crackdown on Protesters; Cleric Critical of Execution
DUBAI (Reuters) -A prominent dissenting Sunni cleric on Friday said the death sentence of an Iranian protester involved in anti-government unrest violated sharia law, as President Ebrahim Raisi promised to press on with a crackdown a day after the man's execution. On Thursday, Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been...
Comments / 1