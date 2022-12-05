ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms

Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
MedicalXpress

One-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks could prolong your life, says study

In good news for those who don't like playing sport or going to the gym, new research finds just three to four one-minute bursts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks is associated with large reductions in the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. Published in Nature Medicine...
MedicalXpress

Eyes offer a window into the mystery of human consciousness

Since he was a kid Hal Blumenfeld has wondered about the nature of human consciousness. "It's what makes us human and makes life worthwhile," said Blumenfeld, now the Mark Loughridge and Michele Williams Professor of Neurology at Yale. "And it's still a mystery of modern science." In a recent study,...
MedicalXpress

EU warns antibody drugs poor against new COVID strains

The EU's drug watchdog warned on Friday that antibody treatments for COVID are ineffective against the newest and increasingly dominant strains of the disease. Numerous monoclonal antibodies, which are given by injection or infusion in hospital, have helped blunt the worst of the disease for at-risk or hospitalized patients. They...
MedicalXpress

Black patients more likely to be advised against brain tumor surgery

Black patients are significantly more likely to receive a recommendation against surgical resection of glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and vestibular schwannoma than White patients, according to a study published in the Dec. 10 issue of The Lancet. John T. Butterfield, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues conducted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons

Learning a new task, mastering a musical instrument or being able to adapt to the constantly changing environment are all possible thanks to the brain's plasticity, or its ability to modify itself by rearranging existing neural networks and forming new ones to acquire new functional properties. This also helps neural circuits to remain healthy, robust and stable.
MedicalXpress

COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients

People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
MedicalXpress

Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness—but only if done properly

If you're someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you're probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
MedicalXpress

Is screen addiction real and if so, how widespread is it?

From smartphones to tablets, computers to TVs and even smart watches, screens and digital technology are part and parcel of our daily lives. While they provide us with significant benefits, this "cohabitation" has also given rise to difficulties, and excessive use can lead to sleep problems, poor school performance, relationship issues and more. As a result, the term screen addiction (also known as screen use disorder, or ScUD) has found its way into the realm of public debate.
MedicalXpress

Researchers gain a better understanding of how the most commonly used ADHD medication works

For decades, doctors have treated kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with methylphenidate, a stimulant drug sold as Ritalin and Concerta, making it one of the most widely prescribed medications aimed at the central nervous system. One might expect that researchers would know how methylphenidate works in the brain by now, but little is known about the drug's mechanism of action. Now, a new study seeks to close this gap and understand how methylphenidate interacts with cognitive control networks and attentional behavior.
MedicalXpress

New protocols for ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector CT of the lungs

An accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) guides optimization of clinical protocols when implementing ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector (UHR PCD) CT of the lungs, providing insights on the association of reconstruction kernel and slice thickness with image quality. Evaluating the impact of kernel and slice thickness on...
MedicalXpress

Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19

Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
MedicalXpress

Research sheds light on nuances of racism, experiences of vulnerability during pregnancy care

Pregnancy and birthing are already vulnerable and emotional times for many women, but they become even more stressful when discrimination mars health care for expecting mothers, new University of Maryland-led research shows. The study published last month in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities zeroed in on experiences...

Comments / 0

Community Policy