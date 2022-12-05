Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
MedicalXpress
One-minute bursts of activity during daily tasks could prolong your life, says study
In good news for those who don't like playing sport or going to the gym, new research finds just three to four one-minute bursts of huffing and puffing during daily tasks is associated with large reductions in the risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease. Published in Nature Medicine...
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
MedicalXpress
Eyes offer a window into the mystery of human consciousness
Since he was a kid Hal Blumenfeld has wondered about the nature of human consciousness. "It's what makes us human and makes life worthwhile," said Blumenfeld, now the Mark Loughridge and Michele Williams Professor of Neurology at Yale. "And it's still a mystery of modern science." In a recent study,...
MedicalXpress
EU warns antibody drugs poor against new COVID strains
The EU's drug watchdog warned on Friday that antibody treatments for COVID are ineffective against the newest and increasingly dominant strains of the disease. Numerous monoclonal antibodies, which are given by injection or infusion in hospital, have helped blunt the worst of the disease for at-risk or hospitalized patients. They...
MedicalXpress
Double embryo transfer in assisted reproduction found to increase the risk of complications in single births
The risk of complications in assisted reproduction is higher when two embryos are transferred, instead of one embryo. This has been shown in a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, which included all births in Sweden 2007–2017. Fertility treatments using assisted reproduction in Sweden are among the safest...
MedicalXpress
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide, finds new series of studies
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are fundamental influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, according to a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. Lead author, Professor Delan Devakumar, UCL, says "Racism and xenophobia exist in every modern society and have profound...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
MedicalXpress
Black patients more likely to be advised against brain tumor surgery
Black patients are significantly more likely to receive a recommendation against surgical resection of glioblastoma, meningioma, pituitary adenoma, and vestibular schwannoma than White patients, according to a study published in the Dec. 10 issue of The Lancet. John T. Butterfield, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues conducted...
MedicalXpress
Brain plasticity study: Oxytocin drives development of neural connections in adult-born neurons
Learning a new task, mastering a musical instrument or being able to adapt to the constantly changing environment are all possible thanks to the brain's plasticity, or its ability to modify itself by rearranging existing neural networks and forming new ones to acquire new functional properties. This also helps neural circuits to remain healthy, robust and stable.
MedicalXpress
COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients
People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
MedicalXpress
Tailoring workouts to your menstrual cycle may help your physical fitness—but only if done properly
If you're someone who has to deal with a period regularly, you're probably all too familiar with just how much your energy levels can change throughout your cycle thanks to hormonal fluctuations. Not only can this sometimes make even the simplest daily tasks challenging, it can make it even harder to stay motivated to keep fit and stick to your regular workout routine, especially when noticing a decline in your performance.
MedicalXpress
Daydreaming's dark side: The compulsive, complex fantasy disorder that dominates some people's daily lives
Despite what we're often taught to believe, daydreaming can be immensely useful. Not only can it be a source of pleasure and a way to relieve boredom, research shows that our ability to mentally escape the present can also boost creativity, problem-solving and planning, and provide an antidote to loneliness.
MedicalXpress
Is screen addiction real and if so, how widespread is it?
From smartphones to tablets, computers to TVs and even smart watches, screens and digital technology are part and parcel of our daily lives. While they provide us with significant benefits, this "cohabitation" has also given rise to difficulties, and excessive use can lead to sleep problems, poor school performance, relationship issues and more. As a result, the term screen addiction (also known as screen use disorder, or ScUD) has found its way into the realm of public debate.
MedicalXpress
Researchers gain a better understanding of how the most commonly used ADHD medication works
For decades, doctors have treated kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with methylphenidate, a stimulant drug sold as Ritalin and Concerta, making it one of the most widely prescribed medications aimed at the central nervous system. One might expect that researchers would know how methylphenidate works in the brain by now, but little is known about the drug's mechanism of action. Now, a new study seeks to close this gap and understand how methylphenidate interacts with cognitive control networks and attentional behavior.
MedicalXpress
New protocols for ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector CT of the lungs
An accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) guides optimization of clinical protocols when implementing ultra-high-resolution photon-counting detector (UHR PCD) CT of the lungs, providing insights on the association of reconstruction kernel and slice thickness with image quality. Evaluating the impact of kernel and slice thickness on...
MedicalXpress
New STAT1-us quo? Novel STAT1 variants cause Mendelian susceptibility to mycobacterial disease
Usually, the scariest part of childhood vaccination, for both kids and parents, is the needles. In rare cases, however, vaccines can have unexpectedly negative effects, and the secret lies in our genes. In a study published recently in the Journal of Clinical Immunology, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University...
MedicalXpress
Analysis shows Black patients are more likely to undergo risky emergency colorectal cancer surgery
In an analysis of data from hospitals across the state of Michigan, University of Michigan researchers found that Black, non-Hispanic patients were more likely to undergo emergency surgery for colorectal cancer than other races and ethnicities. Undergoing emergency surgery was associated with a higher rate of complications, including death. Out...
MedicalXpress
Text-analysis study finds incoherent use of ethnoracial categories in biomedical literature on COVID-19
Researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań (Poland) and the Interdisciplinary Centre for Ethics of Jagiellonian University in Kraków (Poland) have analyzed the full texts of 119 articles from the Lit COVID database published in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct the theoretical background assumptions about ethnoracial categories that researchers implicitly assume in their studies. Their results were recently published in Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy.
MedicalXpress
Research sheds light on nuances of racism, experiences of vulnerability during pregnancy care
Pregnancy and birthing are already vulnerable and emotional times for many women, but they become even more stressful when discrimination mars health care for expecting mothers, new University of Maryland-led research shows. The study published last month in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities zeroed in on experiences...
Comments / 0