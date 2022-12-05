Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
Molecule in urine ‘could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease’
A new study is the first to identify a molecule in urine that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The research suggests the finding could pave the way for an inexpensive and convenient test for the disease.In other words, it may be possible that a simple urine test to analyse formic acid – a sensitive urinary biomarker – could reveal if someone has early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers tested 574 people who had Alzheimer’s disease of different levels of severity or healthy people, to identify differences in urinary biomarkers.This is an exciting discovery as it offers a potential new way of detecting Alzheimer’s...
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Brains with higher levels of vitamin D have better function, study says
Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D show better cognitive function, a new study suggests.Scientists have said that the research, which looked at vitamin D levels in adults who suffered from varying rates of cognitive decline, could help them further understand dementia and its causes.They say the study is the first to examine levels of vitamin D in brain tissue.An estimated 55 million people in the world have dementia, with the number expected to increase.In light of this, researchers want to better understand what causes the condition in order to develop treatments to slow or stop the disease.The...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
beingpatient.com
Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease
While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
Medical News Today
Low levels of vitamin D in the brain linked to increased dementia risk
For the first time, a new study explored vitamin D levels in the human brain and the potential effect on cognitive outcomes. Researchers found that higher levels of vitamin D are associated with a lower risk of dementia in older adults. Despite the findings, the exact role of vitamin D...
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early
Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues...
MedicalXpress
First-wave COVID-19 linked to long-term depressive symptoms
Those who reported having COVID in early 2020 were also 1.67 times more likely to display clinically meaningful levels of anxiety after 13 months, than those who avoided COVID-19 in the same time period. Led by Professor Daryl O'Connor and Dr. Sarah Wilding of the School of Psychology at the...
Medical News Today
What is the difference between vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease?
Vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are two types of dementia. Both conditions can affect cognitive function, behavior, and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Vascular dementia occurs as a result of damage to the blood vessels in the brain that affect brain function. The condition can affect thinking, behavior, and memory.
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
