Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D show better cognitive function, a new study suggests.Scientists have said that the research, which looked at vitamin D levels in adults who suffered from varying rates of cognitive decline, could help them further understand dementia and its causes.They say the study is the first to examine levels of vitamin D in brain tissue.An estimated 55 million people in the world have dementia, with the number expected to increase.In light of this, researchers want to better understand what causes the condition in order to develop treatments to slow or stop the disease.The...

3 DAYS AGO