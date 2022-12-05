ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Twitter Users Shocked By Justice Alito's Joke About Black Kids In KKK Robes

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbCFU_0jYC1X2z00

Justice Samuel Alito apparently decided to test out some new stand-up material when the Supreme Court held oral arguments on Monday.

While hearing the case of a Christian graphic artist in Colorado who says designing wedding websites for gay couples is against her faith, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked attorney Kristen Waggoner whether, following her arguments, a hypothetical photographer would be able to refuse taking photos of a white Santa Claus with Black children.

Waggoner, who is representing the designer, responded that the photographer would be able to refuse taking the photos .

Alito later tried to turn around Jackson’s analogy by asking whether a Black Santa had to have his picture taken with a child dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson said no, adding that “Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics under public accommodation laws.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor then chimed in that, “presumedly, that would be the same Ku Klux Klan outfit regardless whether if the child was Black or white or any other characteristic.”

Alito then joked, “Y ou do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits all the time.”

Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , reversing the high court’s half-century-old ruling in Roe v. Wade, decided he was on a roll and kept up the yuks by suggesting Justice Elena Kagan was familiar with Ashley Madison, a dating site for people looking to have affairs.

Many Twitter users were shocked by Alito’s attempt at levity.

Comments / 16

Verra Ford Brown
4d ago

Alito is crass and is getting comfortable in his ineptitude. His jurisprudence is quite questionable. He is only showing his (excuse the pun) true colors. He's crass and he's sickening!

Reply
5
Jack Geisenheimer
4d ago

Doesn’t surprise me about anything these Justices said or did at this point…especially Sam and Uncle Clarence.

Reply
8
cocolo
4d ago

As a person raised catholic, the worse thing is to have a these catholic justices on the court. They can't be unbiased or objective. Their religion is always, always the measure of any issue. And, their promised to be impartial amount to lies. Lying isn't a problem for them when going to confession clears their conscience. This weekend, Alito will confess his discrimination away so he can participate in communion, just to start again next week.

Reply(2)
2
Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Slams Justice Alito’s Quip About Black Santa and Ku Klux Klan: ‘Why Are You Even Still on the Court?’ (Video)

”What the hell is going on with the Supreme Court?“ Whoopi marveled. Whoopi Goldberg had some pointed words for Justice Samuel Alito during Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” questioning why he’s still sitting on the Supreme Court, after making a quip in a recent case about a hypothetical scenario in which a Black man playing Santa Claus had to encounter a child wearing a Ku Klux Klan uniform.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
K97.5

Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

223K+
Followers
12K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy