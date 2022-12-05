ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man Charged in Takeoff’s Killing Says He’s Innocent

By The Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician’s death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he’s innocent of the crime.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, made a brief court appearance in which prosecutors and his defense attorneys agreed to hold a bond reduction hearing on Dec. 14. Clark was arrested on a murder charge last week and is jailed on a $2 million bond.

Clark, handcuffed and dressed in orange jail clothing, did not say anything during Monday’s hearing. Letitia Quinones, one of Clark’s attorneys, told reporters after the hearing that Clark is feeling “nervous and he’s concerned” because “he’s being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of, so how would anyone do in that type of circumstance?”

Related

Suspect Arrested & Charged for Takeoff Murder

12/05/2022

Prosecutors declined to comment Monday.

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at the bowling alley. Houston police said at a news conference Friday that the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Police have said another man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, and that at least two people opened fired. Police said investigators are still trying to track down witnesses.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said last week that investigators didn’t know whether Clark was invited to the party or if he knew Takeoff. Clark works as a DJ, according to court records.

Asked Monday if Clark knew Takeoff, Quinones said, “We really don’t want to go into the facts at this point.”

She said that Takeoff’s death was a “tragedy and it’s happening well too often in our communities.”

“There is a lot of investigation that needs to be done. … So, we just ask that everyone keep an open mind and let the system do its part and let the Constitution do its part and that is, right now he’s innocent until he’s proven guilty,” Quinones said.

Court records indicate Clark was arrested as he was preparing to leave the country for Mexico after getting an expedited passport and that he had a “large amount” of cash.

Quinones said that Clark had been planning to go to Mexico on a vacation but had canceled his trip before his arrest.

“He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” Quinones said.

Migos first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. They had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 , though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called Culture , Culture II and Culture III , with the first two hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In the weeks before his death, Takeoff and Quavo put out Only Built for Infinity Links . Takeoff hoped the joint album would build respect for his lyrical abilities, telling the Drink Champs podcast, “It’s time to give me my flowers.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting

MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy