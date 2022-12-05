Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Jingles Back to No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Mariah Carey ’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” dashes from No. 5 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 , adding a ninth total week atop the tally since the list launched in 2020.

Plus, Sam Smith and Kim Petras ’ “Unholy” holds for an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Meanwhile, holiday classics from Brenda Lee, Wham! and Bobby Helms resurge to the Global 200’s top 10.

Related

Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Atop Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Six Holiday Classics Scale Top 10

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Carey’s ‘Christmas’ Sleighs Competition on Global 200

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” blasts 5-1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 64.5 million streams (up 47%) and 8,000 sold (up 62%) worldwide in the Nov. 25-Dec. 1 tracking week. The 1994 modern holiday classic adds a ninth week at No. 1, after it topped the chart for four weeks each in the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons. Notably, the song leads a week earlier this year, on the chart dated Dec. 10, than in the past two years, as it first hit No. 1 on the Dec. 19, 2020, survey and returned to the top of the chart dated Dec. 18, 2021.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops to No. 3 after four weeks at the summit starting in November.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” originally released in 1958, bounds 19-4 on the Global 200, after reaching No. 3 in each of the past two holiday seasons, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” from 1984, jumps 21-5, after rising to No. 2 over the holidays the past two years. The latter also leaps 27-9 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, where it has likewise peaked at No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” from 1957, roars 23-8, after hitting No. 4 in both the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons.

Smith & Petras Continue Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” adds an eighth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 51 million streams (down 3%) and 5,000 downloads sold (down 10%) in territories outside the U.S. Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., after two weeks at No. 1 beginning in November, and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” soars 16-3, with 37.4 million streams (up 53%) and 3,000 sold (up 67%) outside the U.S. The modern carol topped the chart for a week in the 2020 holiday season and for three weeks over last year’s holidays.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” slips 3-4 on Global Excl. U.S., after hitting No. 2, and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at No. 5 after reaching No. 4.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Dec. 10, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Dec. 6). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.