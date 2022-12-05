Read full article on original website
Hill Scores 17 Points but Scots Men’s Basketball Falls at IC
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team led early but eventually fell to Illinois College in the battle of the last two unbeaten conference teams on Wednesday. The 75-60 loss drops the Scots to 5-4 overall, 2-1 in MWC action heading into the finals break. Kendall Brasfield (Chicago, Illinois) got...
Patricia A. Garner
Patricia A. Garner, 78, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:25 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 17, 1944 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Clifford and Bessie (Schultz) Lefort. Patricia was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 1961.
Monmouth-Roseville Basketball Avenges Regional Loss, Downs Knoxville at The Shoebox.
The Monmouth-Roseville varsity boys basketball team was back in action at The Shoebox on Friday night. The Titans faced off with a familiar foe in the Knoxville Blue Bullets, who knocked Monmouth-Roseville out of last season’s regional tournament. Despite operating without Head Coach Jake Sottos due to illness, Assistant Coach Ethan Sikorski stepped in and helped lead the Titans to the hard fought home win.
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez
Guadalupe “Lupe” Perez, 102, of Galesburg, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at home. She was born December 16, 1919 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Basilio and Hermenia (Martinez) Gimenez. Lupe attended St. Joseph’s Academy and graduated from Galesburg High School. Lupe married Louis B. Perez on October 18, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1989. She worked in the business office at Continental Clothing in Galesburg for many years.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Knoxville Blue Bullets Boys Basketball on 12-9-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Knoxville Blue Bullets for a non-conference match up at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
James Scott Hiett
James Scott Hiett, 59, of Avon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Scott was born November 25, 1963, at Saunders Hospital, in Avon, the son of Calvin Kenneth and Barbara June (Gossage) Hiett. He attended Avon Schools, graduating in 1981.
SHIELD Program on Monmouth College Campus Coming to an End
This message is to announce that the campus testing program conducted through SHIELD will end effective this Friday, December 9. Please note that the Student Health Center will still continue to provide testing for symptomatic students. The SHIELD program has served the campus and the greater Monmouth-Warren County community very...
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Basketball Stays Perfect with Win Over Morrison
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans girls varsity basketball squad was back in action last night at The Shoebox of Monmouth-Roseville high school. The undefeated Lady Titans were playing in their third Three Rivers Conference game of the season, against the 4-4 Fillies of Morrison. M-R would end up improving to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play, outlasting Morrison in a chippy and physical game.
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark
Richard “Van” Lee Vandemark, 85, of Galesburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Richard was born July 24, 1937 in Kewanee, the son of Lester and Marjorie Ruth (Teece) Vandemark. He married Carole Jean Bland on December 8, 1957 in Kewanee. Richard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years and two brothers: William Vandemark and Terry Vandemark. He is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Edwina) Vandemark and Brian Vandemark both of Knoxville, IL; one daughter, Lisa (Keith) Hick of Ormond Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Batchelder, Brett (Denise) Vandemark, Bradley (Amanda) Vandemark, and Alyssa (Jeremy) Botelho; eleven great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. Richard is also survived by one brother, Gerald Vandemark of Streator, IL.
Jared and Rachel Kunkle Named To 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers
Sponsored by the DTN/Progressive Farmer magazine, the program recognizes the work and contributions of agriculture’s young farmers and ranchers. NASHVILLE, Tennessee— Jared and Rachel Kunkle, Monmouth, Illinois have been named to the 2023 class of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers. The program is sponsored by DTN/Progressive Farmer. The Kunkles are recognized for their work in building an efficient and profitable first-generation farm as an effective team and for giving back to their town through Community Care Days.
Benefit Concert for Recharge Teen Center This Saturday Featuring MRHS Senior Molly Mattan
This Saturday, December 10th, Monmouth-Roseville High School Senior Molly Mattan will share her incredible vocal talents during a benefit concert for the Recharge Teen Center at The Crossing Church in Monmouth. Mattan has been volunteering at Recharge as part of her Career and Community Service class and has developed this fundraiser for a night of fun for the entire family:
Monmouth City Council Amends Truck Route Ordinance to Limit Thru Truck Traffic
Monmouth City Council has amended their truck route ordinance to address through truck traffic concerns. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher informs this discussion to amend the ordinance stemmed from increased truck traffic on 11th Street:. “What it basically does is that while it designates the truck route, and 11th Street is...
Completed and Ongoing Capital Improvements at Warren County Housing Authority Units and Buildings
The Warren County Housing Authority offers quality and efficient housing in Monmouth, Roseville, and Kirkwood. Recently, capital improvements have been seen at many of the locations and units, shares Executive Director Hank Shimmin:. “We had completed Oak Terrace. All the units at Oak Terrace have new bathrooms with walk-in showers....
Illnesses Hitting HealthCare Systems Hard and Early this Flu Season
Flu, RSV, COVID, and the common colds are already hitting the local area hard according to Warren County Health Department Administrator Jenna Link:. “Flu is hitting early. Influenza A, which is H1N1, is still one of the strains in our seasonal flu vaccines. So far that vaccine is hitting its target pretty well and it should help minimize some severe symptoms. Respiratory illness with RSV, flu, COVID, all of those things are kind of hitting the healthcare system right now, especially the kids. We are hearing a lot of illness with school aged children, strep throat; all of those things are in there. It is a critical time, even just trying to get in and see your doctor, getting amoxicillin; I have heard reports where they have had trouble getting prescriptions filled and then absolutely availability to hospital beds. If you are not feeling well, stay home.”
