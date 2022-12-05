ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Detention Deputy Arrested After “Skip Scanning” At Walmart Nine Times

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKSlF_0jYC0sLv00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old John Reed, a detention deputy with the agency who resigned immediately upon his arrest, for 8 counts petit theft (M2), and one count each obtaining property by fraud (F3), gross fraud (F3), and petit theft $100-$750 (M1).

Investigators say, between November 4th and December 3rd, 2022, Reed went to the Walmart on Church Avenue North in Mulberry and, on nine separate occasions, failed to pay for merchandise by intentionally not scanning it in the self-checkout lane.

Each of the fraudulent transactions was captured by the store video surveillance system.

The thefts were discovered after a Walmart Loss Prevention Officer observed the most recent incident on December 3 rd and confronted Reed while he was attempting to leave the store with two hoverboards, two hover carts, and a Christmas projection light.

In the news: Florida Man Arrested After He Enters Random Home And Kills A Puppy With Machete

The Officer observed Reed on the closed circuit television, failing to scan the items and then passing all points of sale.

Reed accompanied the Officer to the Loss Prevention Office, where the Officer used the store security system to review a history of Reed’s transactions. The Officer determined Reed committed similar thefts on eight prior occasions. The total loss to the store at this time is over $575.00.

Reed was booked into the Polk County Jail on December 3 rd and released after posting bond in the amount of $4,500. Had he not resigned immediately upon his arrest, he would have been terminated.

The PCSO Organized Retail Crime Unit is conducting an investigation to determine if Reed has committed other crimes, and more charges are pending.

Correction: John Reed was hired in 2004 as a Detention Support Specialist and became a Detention Deputy in 2005. He left the Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He was rehired as a Detention Deputy in July of 2021. He had nine total years of service at PCSO.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 4

Related
tampabeacon.com

Student with gun arrested

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a high school student accused of bringing a firearm to school. On Dec. 6, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18. No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Cops Corner 12.8.22

This week on Cops Corner, Plant City Police investigate a restaurant scuffle, a fraudulent prescription and stolen gasoline. Reynolds St. / Franklin St. Warrant arrest: An officer conducted a traffic stop for failure to stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop it was discovered that the driver had an active Hillsborough County warrant for failure to appear for driving with a suspended license. The warrant was confirmed and the individual was transported to Orient Road Jail without incident.
PLANT CITY, FL
helihub.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former LE Helicopter

The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022. Maintained by...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide

Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car

A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
EUSTIS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy