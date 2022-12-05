ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Camaro Driver Shows Off, Crowd Almost Pays The Price

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJpUL_0jYC0kXL00

He almost did a Mustang!

After countless hours of research, we’ve noticed a trend you probably are well aware of: too many Mustang drivers plow into crowds while leaving car meets. Fans of the pony car can get all bent out of shape about this fact and try explaining its existence away or argue it’s not reality, but we’ve all seen the evidence over and over. That’s why it was amazing to watch a guy behind the wheel of this 6th-gen Camaro almost do a Mustang while leaving a meet, narrowly missing plowing into a crowd of innocent bystanders on the side of the road.

Check out the Motorious Podcast here.

Shared on Instagram by lsx.videos, the short clip is hilarious because nobody was hurt. The driver is making a right turn at an intersection, with people standing on the nearest corner and also in a group not too far from the corner. As he goes through the turn, the guy hits it to show off for the crowd, who obviously are loving getting cool content for their social media influencer accounts or whatever.

However, the back end breaks loose. We’re guessing either the driver isn’t all that experienced with his Camaro or he just wasn’t paying attention, maybe instead was thinking about all the chicks he was going to impress as everyone uploaded the video of him driving like a boss.

Thankfully, as the muscle car careens toward the curb where four individuals are gathered on the grass strip and sidewalk, the driver regains control. It could have been far worse, so maybe the guy has some experience with this ride but just wasn’t dialed in all the way for a moment.

Not wanting to take a chance, the guy closest to the curb jumps back as the front passenger-side wheel makes impact. We don’t think his move would’ve saved him had the driver not already regained control. Ultimately, instead of maiming or killing multiple people, the Camaro owner might need to pay for an alignment and maybe to correct some curb rash. We hear that’s a good way to meet chicks who are having the same thing done to their soccer mommy SUV.

Anyway, check out the video for yourself.

Images via Instagram

Comments / 5

Related
Motorious

1974 Pantera Has $175K Worth Of Body Work

It seems like a crazy price, but you might see things different when you look at the car. The Pantera, a beautiful mix between American and Italian design with a honking engine that made more than enough top power to spend the tires. It’s a car that many of us have dreamed of owning at some point in our lives. Even Elvis, the king of rock ‘n’ roll, dipped his toes into the waters of Italian automotive history by purchasing a Pantera of his own, which he promptly shot . This particular Pantera won’t be seeing much of any bullet holes in its dash anytime soon but it definitely will notice quite a few eyes on its tastefully crafted body lines.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Maya Devi

Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man

A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
PopCrush

Bridesmaid Quits Hours Before Wedding After Bride Bans Her From Wearing Glasses

A woman on Reddit dropped out of her bridesmaid duties just hours before the wedding after her friend, the bride, told her that she couldn't wear her glasses. "I have an eye condition called anisocoria (my left pupil is always extremely dilated, while the right one works normally) and suffer from photophobia in this eye, so therefore I always wear sunglasses," the woman wrote in a since-deleted Reddit post, according to the The Mirror.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy