Providence, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy, bank fraud, and firearm charges

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft

The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...
WPRI 12 News

Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
BRISTOL, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2

Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
KENT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Hopkinton man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Hopkinton man in connection in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol building. Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division, said a warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia for the arrest of William Cotton, 53.
HOPKINTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
EAST GREENWICH, RI
NECN

Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash

A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
BOSTON, MA

