fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man charged for keeping AR-15 ghost gun at Zambarano
PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man who works at Zambarano Hospital is facing charges from the Rhode Island State Police after officials reportedly found an AR-15 “ghost gun” he had stored in a locker at the facility. Kenneth Fullam, 60, a carpenter at the hospital, was arraigned on...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison on conspiracy, bank fraud, and firearm charges
PROVIDENCE – A Providence man, Richard Koboi, aka Sunnyboy Taylor, 27, who organized and led a conspiracy to create and deposit approximately $330,000 worth of counterfeit checks, and who illegally possessed and then sold a firearm to a drug dealer, all while serving a state term of probation, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Former Mass. firefighter pleaded guilty to distributing drugs while on duty
A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court in Boston for planning on distributing controlled substances such as oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.
Norwich man charged with operating a drug factory
They seized 2 and a half kilograms of meth, two handguns, cash and other narcotics. Joseph Wilk, 51, faces possession of methamphetamines and ecstasy, operating a drug factory and theft of a firearm.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Woonsocket police seek person of interest in church rectory break-in
Police say the incident happened at the rectory of Holy Trinity Parish.
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
whatsupnewp.com
Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft
The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Police Department to reward good drivers during ‘Mission Blue Santa’
The Newport Police Department today announced that it will be conducting “Mission Blue Santa” during the daytime of December 11, 12, and 16. Newport Police Department says in a press release that Mission Blue Santa is an effort to ” reward drivers around the city for their good driving”.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2
Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
Turnto10.com
Judge grants temporary restraining order for unhoused encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state said leave, but a judge on Friday said stay. A group of homeless people can keep sleeping outside the State House for now. Dozens were outside the State House asking the state to let those camping out to be able to stay. Earlier...
ABC6.com
Hopkinton man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday arrested a Hopkinton man in connection in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol building. Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division, said a warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia for the arrest of William Cotton, 53.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
