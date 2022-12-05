there is a reason they don't make that much money. these jobs were not intended to support families. they were to support kids going through school. if they raise wages that high can you imagine what your hamburgers going to cost you? I see fast food places going out of business immediately if this happens. because not one single person is going to spend $12 on a Happy meal that you can't prepare the right way as requested. it'd be different if they actually got everything correct! and if they want more money go work it in and out they pay pretty well like 17 something. but again, get some real skills and then you'll get better money. just saying that's how the world works. it sucks but it's a fact!
22 a hour lol they can’t even get my kids happy meal right yea right ! I’ll definitely vote NOPE
California Democrats grooming their constituents to be professional fast food workers; quite a prestigious occupation, and of course it deserves a livable wage. What’s going to happen when the people with money run out and can’t support the masses?
