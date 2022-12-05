ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

What Makes Swear Words So $#%+@&! Offensive? Scientists Have Found a Clue

Swear words are a powerful function of human language—so powerful that we aren’t supposed to say them, at least not in polite company. The right expletives, unleashed at the right moment, can be used to cause hurt or offense. They facilitate the expression of intense emotions. They may even help us better tolerate pain, as anyone who has yelped a curse word after stubbing a toe knows.
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy