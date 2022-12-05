ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Economists hail end to zero Covid in China but huge human toll is feared

Beijing’s abrupt dismantling of zero-Covid controls has been welcomed by economists, even as the country braces itself for the human impact of letting the disease spread through a vulnerable population. The leadership’s abrupt U-turn on how it handles the pandemic appears to have been triggered by protests against controls...

