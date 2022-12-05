Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a car Thursday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to Metra. The Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. Police advised to use Euclid or Central instead to cross the train tracks.
fox32chicago.com
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train to make final stop in Chicago area Thursday night
GURNEE, Ill. - The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will make one final stop in the Chicago area Thursday evening as part of its 2022 tour. After visiting Bensenville and Pingree Grove earlier this month, the festively decorated train will make a stop in north suburban Gurnee, according to the railway.
fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Highland Park switching to digital parking meters
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Highland Park is making the switch to digital parking meters. Starting next Monday, metered spaces throughout the city will switch to digital permits and payment. All parking meters on the street and in lots will be replaced. Parking restrictions will be suspended at municipal lots through...
fox32chicago.com
Bally's cuts plans for outdoor music venue at new Chicago casino
CHICAGO - Bally's Casino is cutting plans for an outdoor music venue in the River West neighborhood. An updated proposal now includes a riverfront park instead. : Certain aspects of Medinah Temple to remain untouched as it transforms into temporary casino. The change comes after months of complaints by residents.
fox32chicago.com
Vigil planned to remember Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
BERWYN, Ill. - A vigil is planned to remember a Berwyn man who was found dead in North Riverside earlier this week. Local officials and community members will come together for a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in honor of Jose Arevalo. The 83-year-old left the family's Berwyn home last...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. The incident happened at 99th and Wentworth. Chicago Fire Media said the officer, 29, was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. The offender, 35, was taken to University of Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
fox32chicago.com
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
fox32chicago.com
United Flight 553 crash in Chicago: 50 years later
The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure by the captain “to exercise positive flight management.” But there were also speculations of sabotage.
fox32chicago.com
Heavy police activity reported in Lombard
LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being shot in the face in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the face and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday night. The man, 32, was on West 105th Street near Wentworth around 7:11 p.m. when he was shot in the face and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police are...
fox32chicago.com
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in McHenry and Lake counties, winter weather advisory in effect
As much as 4 inches of snow could fall in parts of McHenry and Lake counties as a winter weather advisory remains in effect until early afternoon Friday. The National Weather service said visibility could be sharply reduced in some areas and driving could be hazardous from "slushy snow accumulations."
fox32chicago.com
Wintry mix to make for a messy commute across Chicago
CHICAGO - A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the way with the morning commute impacted. Sticking snow will be of the slushy variety and over the northern half of our viewing area, especially in the northern tier of counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. One to 3 inches will be possible there.
