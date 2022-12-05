ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Metra train strikes car in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a car Thursday afternoon in Arlington Heights, according to Metra. The Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road. Police advised to use Euclid or Central instead to cross the train tracks.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Highland Park switching to digital parking meters

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Highland Park is making the switch to digital parking meters. Starting next Monday, metered spaces throughout the city will switch to digital permits and payment. All parking meters on the street and in lots will be replaced. Parking restrictions will be suspended at municipal lots through...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bally's cuts plans for outdoor music venue at new Chicago casino

CHICAGO - Bally's Casino is cutting plans for an outdoor music venue in the River West neighborhood. An updated proposal now includes a riverfront park instead. : Certain aspects of Medinah Temple to remain untouched as it transforms into temporary casino. The change comes after months of complaints by residents.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vigil planned to remember Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside

BERWYN, Ill. - A vigil is planned to remember a Berwyn man who was found dead in North Riverside earlier this week. Local officials and community members will come together for a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in honor of Jose Arevalo. The 83-year-old left the family's Berwyn home last...
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. The incident happened at 99th and Wentworth. Chicago Fire Media said the officer, 29, was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition. The offender, 35, was taken to University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. - An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday. The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said. The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Heavy police activity reported in Lombard

LOMBARD, Ill. - There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene at 52 W. Ann Street. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
LOMBARD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wintry mix to make for a messy commute across Chicago

CHICAGO - A wintry mix of rain and snow is on the way with the morning commute impacted. Sticking snow will be of the slushy variety and over the northern half of our viewing area, especially in the northern tier of counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. One to 3 inches will be possible there.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy