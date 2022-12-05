ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday

7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Winter/Spring Registration Open for Dance, Art, Music at Darien Arts Center

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center winter and spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Winter/Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results

The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Meet the New Principal of Saint Mary School Ridgefield, Rachel Ambrosio

After 27 years at the helm of Saint Mary School in Ridgefield, Mrs. Anna O'Rourke retired this year as the school principal. Longtime school administrator, Mrs. Rachel Ambrosio, whose previous role was principal of St. Catherine School in Trumbull, stepped into the role with enthusiasm, tons of experience, and heartfelt love for the school.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!

Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

2023 D.C.Teacher of the Year Jermar Rountree found his calling at WCSU

It was a typical fall morning at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus, and Western Connecticut State University alumnus Jermar Rountree, a physical education/health teacher at the school, was helping colleagues set up the gym for a science fair when the gymnasium door opened and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walked in. Rountree turned to the preschooler beside him and said, “That’s the mayor! Maybe we’ll get to meet her.”
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Captain Richard Conklin sworn in as next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department

This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was on-hand to swear-in Captain Richard Conklin as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department CT. Simmons says, "Assistant Chief Conklin is a 42-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, serving our City for decades with excellence and a commitment to serving and protecting the residents of our community. He has also been a leader and recognized statewide for investigating and solving some of the most serious crimes.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships

Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
BETHEL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy