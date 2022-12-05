This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was on-hand to swear-in Captain Richard Conklin as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department CT. Simmons says, "Assistant Chief Conklin is a 42-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, serving our City for decades with excellence and a commitment to serving and protecting the residents of our community. He has also been a leader and recognized statewide for investigating and solving some of the most serious crimes.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO