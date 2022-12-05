ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Fake Apple, Coach, NBA and NFL items among $500K worth of products seized at Florence Flea Market; 2 charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CgWu_0jYByk0T00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges in Florence County for allegedly trafficking in more than $500,000 in counterfeit goods, authorities said.

Some of the items included trademarks for Adidas, Apple, Beats by Dre, Burberry, Chanel, Coach, Dior, Gucci, NBA and NFL licensed apparel, Luis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Nike, Polo, Timberland and Versace, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qREqI_0jYByk0T00
    Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a09W3_0jYByk0T00
    Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwjHZ_0jYByk0T00
    Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ocql_0jYByk0T00
    Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Keith Maurishell Rose, 39, of Florence, and Aly Sallah, 44, of Tukwila, Washington, were arrested on Saturday after sheriff’s office investigators and the South Carolina Secretary of State conducted a compliance check at the Florence Flea Market on East Palmetto Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, accompanied by a trademark expert, found counterfeit items for sale at at least two locations at the flea market, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men were booked into the Florence County Detention Center. Rose was released after posting a $16,000 bond. Sallah remained in jail Monday afternoon on a $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property estimates that the estimated cost of intellectual property theft to the U.S. economy exceeds $225 billion annually. Some estimates place it as high as $600 million.

In 2020, the sheriff’s office said the Library of Congress reported that about 80% of all counterfeit goods are made in China and that 60% to 80% of these goods are bought by Americans.

“Not only does the counterfeit merchandise harm legitimate businesses, but it hurts consumers who purchase inferior and even dangerous products,” the sheriff’s office said. “Moreover, merchandise trafficking funds organized crime and terrorism.”

Additional arrests and charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Florence couple pleads guilty in nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Florence couple has plead guilty for their role in a nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud conspiracy. Mohammad Ribhi Farraj, 43, and Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, 35, along with other family members, engaged in a wire fraud conspiracy by filing and receiving false claims for regular unemployment insurance and expanded pandemic unemployment insurance benefits from South Carolina, New York, and Florida. The husband and wife also recruited others into the scheme.
FLORENCE, SC
foxwilmington.com

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina. A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place. According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police: Woman dies following crash in Lumberton; charges likely

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a crash that took a woman’s life. Authorities said the crash happened back on Nov. 22 at the intersection of Deer Strand Drive on N.C. 41 South. They said a 2013 Nissan Juke was heading north on Highway...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

95K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy