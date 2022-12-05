If you ever wondered what happened to the beloved characters in the Emerald City after Dorothy clicked her heels and decided “there’s no place like home,” grab hold of the tail of a twister and get dropped off in “The Land of Oz.” Showing at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, you will discover that things may not have turned out as you expected – or maybe they did, depending on your familiarity with L. Frank Baum’s book series.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO