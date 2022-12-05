Read full article on original website
Dr. Daniel I. Simon
Dr. Daniel I. Simon, who became one of Cleveland’s most trusted medical advisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a long history of leadership at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University. Now in his 16th year at University Hospitals, Simon said he found leading during the pandemic “two and...
Rob Glickman
As a former college tennis player, Rob Glickman challenges his competitive side into his work as an attorney at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. He grew up in Shaker Heights and originally attended Tulane University in New Orleans before attending the University of North Carolina to play tennis.
Rebecca Bar-Shain
Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
Yiddish Vinkl for December 9
Chutzpenik (KHOOTS-pen-ick) • “When that gent starts to pontificate that ‘Jews need the spirit of Christmas rather than Chanukah,’ he needs to be told that he is a bigger chutzpenik than we ever suspected him of being.” (bit.ly/3XVGh6T) • “Chutzpeniks don’t believe the rules apply to...
Susan Krantz
Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
Mekimi to perform free at Milky Way Dec. 10
The band Mekimi will perform a free public concert at Milky Way Restaurant in South Euclid Dec. 10, immediately following Shabbat from 9 to 10:30 p.m. The event aims to celebrate and living in harmony through inspirational modern Jewish music, according to an email announcing the concert. Mekimi band members...
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Rebekah Dorman
Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
CJN celebrates tikkun olam with 2022 18 Difference Makers
The Cleveland Jewish News honored the 2022 class of 18 Difference Makers at its signature annual event Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike with an estimated 325 in attendance. Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, opened...
jHUB ‘Holiday Happiness’ event Dec. 11
JHUB will host the “Holiday Happiness” event at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The event will include music, theater, art and books. Admission is free with registration. For more information or to register, visit jhubcle.org.
Budish cites successes in final State of the County address
As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9. In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Heather Schlang
Helping others is a full-time job for Heather Schlang. She has dedicated her days to the betterment of youth lives, specifically those in need, through her work for Share What You Wear, an initiative of the National Council of Jewish Women / Cleveland. Schlang was born in North Olmsted and...
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood, simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Dobama Theatre’s ‘Land of Oz’ wraps you in magic
If you ever wondered what happened to the beloved characters in the Emerald City after Dorothy clicked her heels and decided “there’s no place like home,” grab hold of the tail of a twister and get dropped off in “The Land of Oz.” Showing at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights, you will discover that things may not have turned out as you expected – or maybe they did, depending on your familiarity with L. Frank Baum’s book series.
GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County
Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
Maltz Museum Holiday Happiness event Dec. 11
The Maltz Museum will host “Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11. at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. A Chanukah celebration will be held and is open to people of all faiths. A live performance of holiday songs, holiday crafts and kosher cookies will be available for all guests. The event is free with registration.
2022 class of 18 Difference Makers working selflessly to help others
The Jewish community in Northeast Ohio has a long-held tradition of philanthropy that stretches back for generations. Many times these people conduct good works behind the scenes without the recognition they truly deserve for their selfless work. It was this desire to honor those who make a difference in our community that led the Cleveland Jewish News to create the 18 Difference Makers back in 2015.
Julia DiBaggio
For Clevelander Julia DiBaggio, making a difference can take a lot of forms. Whether it’s at her job as program director of the Ohio Israel Ag & CleanTech Initiative at the Negev Foundation or serving as vice president of Beth Israel-The West Temple’s board, helping uplift local, national and international communities is paramount for DiBaggio.
