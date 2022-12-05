Read full article on original website
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
VIDEO: Tennessee man arrested in Holmes Co. after 50-mile police chase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)—A man from Lebanon Tennessee is in police custody in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods. According to a press release from Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on the night of Wednesday, December 7, Joshua James Cornelius, 40 was arrested in Okaloosa County by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after being stopped on a motorcycle with no tag.
