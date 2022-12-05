Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Street-Racing Crash That Killed San Carlos Couple Due in Court
One of the suspects in a deadly street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple and orphaned their twin daughters was scheduled to appear in a Redwood City court Friday on murder charges. On Nov. 4, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old suspect were traveling at speeds near 80...
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Injured Following Hit-And-Run at Saratoga Library
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at the Saratoga Library Friday night. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Police arrived and found an 80-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. A witness said the driver took...
NBC Bay Area
Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley
Warning: Some people may find this video disturbing. Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday. The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24. During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco
San Francisco police are looking for a driver following a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Friday night. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Evans in the Bayview. Police arrived and found the man struck had been hurt. The victim was taken to the hospital...
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
NBC Bay Area
Family, Oakley Community Gather to Remember Alexis Gabe
A large group of people gathered in front of Oakley Civic Center Park Friday to remember Alexis Gabe, a young woman who was killed tragically, and her body dumped in a remote part of Amador County. The Oakley community decided to redirect the pain as support for the Gabe family.
NBC Bay Area
Donated Toys Stolen From Non-Profit's Van in Oakland
An Oakland non-profit looking to spread holiday cheer is now in need of some help of its own after hundreds of dollars worth of gifts they were preparing for local children were stolen. “They just tore up the car and got everything which is really sad,” said Deltrina Johnson.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews on Scene of Hazmat Investigation in Pacifica
Emergency crews are at the scene of a hazmat investigation in Pacifica Friday morning. The incident was reported at a home on the 1100 block of Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. after reports of an odd odor. A shelter-in-place order has been implemented for surrounding homes, the Norh County Fire...
NBC Bay Area
San Pablo to Crack Down on Front Yard Parking
The San Pablo community is preparing to deal with a long running issue, which is cars parked on front yards. It’s a familiar problem in San Pablo and for residents like Jose. “It’s difficult because people have to go around the sidewalk and that shouldn’t be happening,” he said....
NBC Bay Area
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Oakley Due to Hazmat Situation
A shelter-in-place order is in effect late Friday evening for an area of Oakley due to a hazardous materials emergency. A spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the order is in effect, as of 11:45 p.m., for an area near 4th and Main streets in Oakley.
NBC Bay Area
Valley Medical Center Doctors Report Dangerously Long Patient Wait Times
Forty-one days for general surgery. Fifty-five days for neurosurgery. More than two months for urology. Those are some of the median patient wait times to see a specialist physician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a county hospital that serves our community’s underinsured and uninsured. “I had...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Honors Rap Legend Too $hort at Street Renaming Ceremony
The city of Oakland celebrated “Too $hort Day” Saturday, in honor of the iconic Bay Area rapper. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf dedicated a street named in his honor. A crowd braved the rain Saturday to see the official unveiling of "Too $hort Way" near Fremont High School, where the rapper attended.
NBC Bay Area
Flare Operation at Martinez Refinery is Not Threat to the Public: Firefighters
A planned "special operation" flare up at a refinery in Martinez caused concern for surrounding residents Friday evening. Those near 3485 Pacheco Blvd reported seeing a fire and hearing an explosion around 5 p.m., firefighters said. A Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson said firefighters responded to reports of a...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Elected Officials Fight Against Antisemitism
Dozens of Jewish Bay Area elected officials are forming a local caucus to provide a strong voice against antisemitism in the region. Walnut Creek City Councilman Kevin Wilk spoke out during a council meeting in October following reports of antisemitic leaflets being distributed around town. And just a month later,...
NBC Bay Area
Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood
Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
NBC Bay Area
Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash Shuts Down Freeway Connector in Dublin: CHP
The California Highway Patrol said a freeway connector reopened Thursday after a fatal collision in Dublin shut down the ramp from westbound Interstate 580 to northbound I-680. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A Sig-Alert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing...
NBC Bay Area
Closure of SF's Controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center Creates New Issue for the City
San Francisco’s controversial Tenderloin Linkage Center at the UN Plaza closed this week. It was put together as part of an emergency response to a spike in overdoses in the city, but it was also criticized by those who said it was an unofficial safe injection site for drug addicts.
NBC Bay Area
SFO Workers Part of National Rally Protesting Low Pay
San Francisco International Airport workers joined a national movement Thursday to bring attention to what they call low and unfair wages. The workers and the union that represents them made it clear it's not a walkout or strike but a large mobilization for airport screeners, passenger services workers and others to demand safer working conditions and increased wages.
NBC Bay Area
Los Gatos High Gets Major Meal Upgrade After Hiring Private Chef Consultant
Students at a South Bay school district got a major meal upgrade. Food at Los Gatos High School is so good, that it’s now spreading to the entire district. "The food was all of the sudden transformed from heat and serve pre-packaged food, to cook from scratch, healthy, locally sourced food,” said Kristi Grasty, assistant principal at Los Gatos High.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Forecast: Cold Temps, More Rain and Weekend Wind Advisory
The Bay Area will see cold and wet conditions for the next several days, including heavy rain and strong winds Saturday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. When will it rain in the Bay Area?. The rain is expected to begin Thursday overnight into Friday morning, with...
