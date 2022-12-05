Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Rocks, Trees Tumbling Down Cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A landslide was reported Friday near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
NBC Los Angeles
Landslide Sends Boulders Tumbling Down Cliff Onto SoCal Beach
Boulders, trees, dirt and debris tumbled down a Southern California coastal cliff Friday in a landslide. The slide was reported near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Wet Weather Returns to SoCal. Here's When to Plan for Weekend Rain and Snow
Widespread rain and mountain snow, including enough to create hazardous travel conditions on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles, are in the weekend forecast for Southern California. Most areas can expect periods of rain starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning. The coast, Los Angeles basin and valley...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Thief Steals Loaded Delivery Van as Driver Drops Off Packages
A thief took off in a delivery van loaded with packages just moments after the driver got out of the truck to drop off items at a Riverside County home. Security camera video showed the driver walking from the parked van toward a residence just after 6 p.m. Dec. 3. in San Jacinto. As she disappeared from view, someone got into the truck and drove off.
NBC Los Angeles
One Killed in SUV Crash on 405 Freeway in West LA
A man was killed Thursday morning in a SUV crash on that 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles. The Nissan Rogue struck the center divider and rolled on the southbound side of the freeway. The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. near National Boulevard. The driver died at the...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
NBC Los Angeles
Sheriff's Department Investigating How Middle School Students Got Cannabis-Laced Gummies
An investigation was underway today to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. "This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,'' Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
NBC Los Angeles
Pursuit Driver Crashes Into Two Vehicles, Bicyclist in Koreatown
A driver in a stolen vehicle led authorities on a pursuit before crashing into a person on a bike and two other cars in Koreatown. “Thank god everyone’s safe,” Raphael Cervantes, a witness, said. Video footage from inside Cassell’s Hamburgers on the corner of 6th and Normandie shows...
